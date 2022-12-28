KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Rock Port, Auburn and Elmwood-Murdock basketball are in action on Wednesday. Check out the full KMAland schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 

Area Missouri 

Rock Port vs. Hale (at Trenton) (G/B)

Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout 

Auburn vs. Winnebago (G/B)

Wayne vs. Platteview (G/B)

Pierce vs. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (G/B)

Pender vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic (G/B)

Elmwood-Murdock Tournament

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Omaha Concordia (G)

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder vs. Omaha Brownell Talbot (G)

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (B)

Omaha Brownell Talbot vs. Omaha Concordia (B)

