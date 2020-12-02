(KMAland) -- Missouri basketball tournaments continue today in Mound City, Stewartsville, Savannah and Albany.
Check out the full schedule for Wednesday below.
Mound City Invitational
South Holt vs. Bishop LeBlond (G), 4:30 PM
East Atchison vs. Mound City (G), 7:30 PM
South Holt vs. Bishop LeBlond (B), 6:00 PM
Mound City vs. East Atchison (B), 9:00 PM
Platte Valley Invitational
Osborn/Stewartsville vs. Nodaway-Holt (G)
DeKalb vs. North Nodaway (G)
Osborn/Stewartsville vs. North Nodaway (B)
Northeast Nodaway vs. St. Joseph Christian (B)
Savannah Invitational
Maryville vs. William Chrisman (G), 7:00 PM
Smithville vs. Benton (G), 8:30 PM
Kansas City Southeast vs. Savannah (G), 4:00 PM
Chillicothe vs. Platte County (G), 5:30 PM
Albany Invitational
King City at Worth County (G/B)
Princeton at Stanberry (G/B)