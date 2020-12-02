KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Missouri basketball tournaments continue today in Mound City, Stewartsville, Savannah and Albany.

Check out the full schedule for Wednesday below.

Mound City Invitational

South Holt vs. Bishop LeBlond (G), 4:30 PM

East Atchison vs. Mound City (G), 7:30 PM

South Holt vs. Bishop LeBlond (B), 6:00 PM

Mound City vs. East Atchison (B), 9:00 PM

Platte Valley Invitational

Osborn/Stewartsville vs. Nodaway-Holt (G)

DeKalb vs. North Nodaway (G)

Osborn/Stewartsville vs. North Nodaway (B)

Northeast Nodaway vs. St. Joseph Christian (B)

Savannah Invitational

Maryville vs. William Chrisman (G), 7:00 PM

Smithville vs. Benton (G), 8:30 PM

Kansas City Southeast vs. Savannah (G), 4:00 PM

Chillicothe vs. Platte County (G), 5:30 PM

Albany Invitational

King City at Worth County (G/B)

Princeton at Stanberry (G/B)

