(KMAland) -- There are 34 KMAland basketball teams in action on Wednesday in Missouri and Nebraska holiday tournaments.

Check out the full Wednesday slate KMA Sports is tracking below.

Bishop LeBlond Tournament 

Semifinal: North Andrew vs. Bishop LeBlond, 7:00 PM (G)

Semifinal: East Buchanan vs. Savannah, 4:00 PM (G)

Semifinal: North Andrew vs. St. Michael, 5:30 PM (B)

Semifinal: Bishop LeBlond vs. Smithville, 8:30 PM (B)

Doane College Tournament 

Maryville vs. Grand Island Northwest, 1:00 PM (G)

Crete vs. Skutt Catholic, 4:30 PM (G)

Fort Calhoun Tournament 

Championship: Elmwood-Murdock vs. Brownell Talbot, 10:00 AM (G)

Louisville Tournament 

Nebraska City vs. Ralston, 1:00 & 2:30 PM (G/B)

Louisville vs. BRLD, 5:00 & 6:30 PM (G/B)

Weeping Water Tournament — A Division

3rd Place: Lewiston vs. Johnson-Brock, 1:00 PM (B)

Championship: Conestoga vs. Falls City, 1:00 & 2:30 PM (G/B)

Weeping Water Tournament — B Division 

3rd Place: Weeping Water vs. Dorchester, 5:00 PM (B)

Championship: Sterling vs. Weeping Water, 5:00 PM (G)

Championship: Sterling vs. Raymond Central, 6:30 PM (B)

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament 

Plattsmouth vs. Roncalli Catholic, 10:30 AM & 12:30 PM (G/B)

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Archbishop Bergan, 2:30 & 4:30 PM (G/B)

David City Tournament 

Palmyra vs. Aquinas Catholic, 12:00 & 1:30 PM (G/B)

David City vs. Douglas County West, 4:00 & 5:30 PM (G/B)

Freeman Tournament 

Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, 5:00 & 7:00 PM (G/B)

Freeman vs. Syracuse, 5:00 & 7:00 PM (G/B)

Thayer Central Tournament 

Johnson County Central vs. Thayer Central, 3:00 & 5:00 PM (G/B)

Nebraska Christian vs. Southern, 11:00 AM & 1:00 PM (G/B)

Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne) 

Auburn vs. Wayne, 5:00 PM (G)

Pierce vs. Pender, 3:00 PM (G)

Winnebago vs. Homer, 1:00 PM (G)

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 11:00 AM (G)

Auburn vs. Wayne, 5:00 PM (B)

Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Pierce, 3:00 PM (B)

Winnebago vs. Homer, 1:00 PM (B)

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Pender, 11:00 AM (B)

