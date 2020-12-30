(KMAland) -- There are 34 KMAland basketball teams in action on Wednesday in Missouri and Nebraska holiday tournaments.
Check out the full Wednesday slate KMA Sports is tracking below.
Bishop LeBlond Tournament
Semifinal: North Andrew vs. Bishop LeBlond, 7:00 PM (G)
Semifinal: East Buchanan vs. Savannah, 4:00 PM (G)
Semifinal: North Andrew vs. St. Michael, 5:30 PM (B)
Semifinal: Bishop LeBlond vs. Smithville, 8:30 PM (B)
Doane College Tournament
Maryville vs. Grand Island Northwest, 1:00 PM (G)
Crete vs. Skutt Catholic, 4:30 PM (G)
Fort Calhoun Tournament
Championship: Elmwood-Murdock vs. Brownell Talbot, 10:00 AM (G)
Louisville Tournament
Nebraska City vs. Ralston, 1:00 & 2:30 PM (G/B)
Louisville vs. BRLD, 5:00 & 6:30 PM (G/B)
Weeping Water Tournament — A Division
3rd Place: Lewiston vs. Johnson-Brock, 1:00 PM (B)
Championship: Conestoga vs. Falls City, 1:00 & 2:30 PM (G/B)
Weeping Water Tournament — B Division
3rd Place: Weeping Water vs. Dorchester, 5:00 PM (B)
Championship: Sterling vs. Weeping Water, 5:00 PM (G)
Championship: Sterling vs. Raymond Central, 6:30 PM (B)
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament
Plattsmouth vs. Roncalli Catholic, 10:30 AM & 12:30 PM (G/B)
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Archbishop Bergan, 2:30 & 4:30 PM (G/B)
David City Tournament
Palmyra vs. Aquinas Catholic, 12:00 & 1:30 PM (G/B)
David City vs. Douglas County West, 4:00 & 5:30 PM (G/B)
Freeman Tournament
Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, 5:00 & 7:00 PM (G/B)
Freeman vs. Syracuse, 5:00 & 7:00 PM (G/B)
Thayer Central Tournament
Johnson County Central vs. Thayer Central, 3:00 & 5:00 PM (G/B)
Nebraska Christian vs. Southern, 11:00 AM & 1:00 PM (G/B)
Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne)
Auburn vs. Wayne, 5:00 PM (G)
Pierce vs. Pender, 3:00 PM (G)
Winnebago vs. Homer, 1:00 PM (G)
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 11:00 AM (G)
Auburn vs. Wayne, 5:00 PM (B)
Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Pierce, 3:00 PM (B)
Winnebago vs. Homer, 1:00 PM (B)
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Pender, 11:00 AM (B)