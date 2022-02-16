KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Class 3A, 4A and 5A girls basketball take over the tournament trail, and the Iowa State Dual Tournament takes place in Des Moines on Wednesday. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail 

Iowa Girls Class 3A Region 7 — Semifinals

Atlantic at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7:00 PM

Harlan at Des Moines Christian, 7:00 PM

Iowa Girls Class 4A Region 1 — Quarterfinals

LeMars at Humboldt, 7:00 PM

Storm Lake at Gilbert, 7:00 PM

Iowa Girls Class 4A Region 8 — Semifinals

Carroll at Lewis Central, 7:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1

Creston at Denison-Schleswig, 7:00 PM

Iowa Girls Class 5A Region 1 — First Round

Sioux City North at Fort Dodge, 7:00 PM

Iowa Girls Class 5A Region 2 — First Round 

Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln, 7:00 PM On KMA 960

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 1A State Dual Tournament 

Don Bosco vs. Emmetsburg, 9:00 AM

Nashua-Plainfield vs. Logan-Magnolia, 9:00 AM Follow @TrevMaeder96

Lisbon vs. Wilton, 9:00 AM

West Sioux vs. Missouri Valley, 9:00 AM Follow @TrevMaeder96

Consolation Semifinals, 11:00 AM

Semifinals, 1:00 PM

5th & 7th Place, 4:30 PM

1st & 3rd Place, 6:30 PM

Iowa Class 2A State Dual Tournament 

West Delaware vs. Notre Dame, Burlington, 11:00 AM

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Crestwood, Cresco, 11:00 AM Follow @TrevMaeder96

Independence vs. Winterset, 11:00 AM

Osage vs. Atlantic-CAM, 11:00 AM Follow @TrevMaeder96

Consolation Semifinals & Semifinals, 1:00 PM

5th & 7th Place, 4:30 PM

1st & 3rd Place, 6:30 PM

Iowa Class 3A State Dual Tournament 

Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Johnston, 9:00 AM

Linn-Mar vs. Ankeny, 9:00 AM

Southeast Polk vs. Indianola, 9:00 AM

Waukee Northwest vs. Bettendorf, 9:00 AM

Consolation Semifinals, 11:00 AM

Semifinals, 1:00 PM

5th & 7th Place, 4:30 PM

1st & 3rd Place, 6:30 PM

