(KMAland) -- A busy day and night with basketball broadcasts from Malvern and Panora, state wrestling duals in Iowa, the beginning of the state wrestling tournament in Nebraska and district boys bowling on the slate.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Wednesday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Girls Tournament Trail
Iowa Class 2A Region 8 — Quarterfinals
Lawton-Bronson at Treynor
Iowa Class 3A Region 1 — Semifinals
Shenandoah at Panorama On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM
Atlantic at Cherokee
Iowa Class 3A Region 6 — Semifinals
Sioux Center at Bishop Heelan Catholic
MOC-Floyd Valley at West Lyon
Iowa Class 4A Region 1 — First Round
Carroll at Lewis Central
Storm Lake at LeMars
Iowa Class 5A Region 1 — First Round
Sioux City West at Ames
Iowa Class 5A Region 2 — First Round
Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln
Iowa Class 5A Region 4 — First Round
Sioux City North at Fort Dodge
Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 3 — Final
Waverly at Ashland-Greenwood
Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 1 (at Syracuse)
Syracuse vs. Falls City, 6:00 PM
Auburn vs. Fairbury, 7:30 PM
Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 2 (at Lourdes Central Catholic)
Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Palmyra
Omaha Brownell Talbot vs. Omaha Christian Academy, 5:00 PM
Nebraska Class D1 Subdistrict 1 (at Archbishop Bergan)
Archbishop Bergan vs. Mead, 6:00 PM
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Yutan, 8:00 PM
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Boys Tournament Trail
Class 1A District 12 — Quarterfinals
Southeast Warren at Mount Ayr
Lamoni at Mormon Trail
Class 1A District 13 — Quarterfinals
Bedford at Nodaway Valley
Class 1A District 14 — Quarterfinals
Sidney at East Mills On KMA 960, 7:00 PM
Fremont-Mills at CAM
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood at Lewis Central, 4:00 PM (B)
Area Missouri
East Atchison at Mid-Buchanan (G)
West Nodaway at Rock Port (G/B)
North Nodaway at DeKalb (G/B)
North Andrew at West Platte (G)
Worth County at North Harrison (G/B)
Cameron at Maryville (G)
Maryville at Cameron (B)
STATE WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A Dual Tournament
Don Bosco vs. MFL, MarMac, 11:00 AM
Lake Mills vs. Woodbury Central, 11:00 AM
Lisbon vs. West Hancock, 11:00 AM
Logan-Magnolia vs. West Sioux, 11:00 AM
Semifinals, Consolation Semifinals at 1:00 PM
5th, 7th Place at 4:30 PM
3rd, 1st Place at 6:30 PM
Iowa Class 2A Dual Tournament
West Delaware vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 9:00 AM
Assumption, Davenport vs. Independence, 9:00 AM
Crestwood, Cresco vs. Creston/Orient-Macksburg, 9:00 AM
Osage vs. Winterset, 9:00 AM
Consolation Semifinals at 11:00 AM
Semifinals at 1:00 PM
5th, 7th Place at 4:30 PM
3rd, 1st Place at 6:30 PM
Iowa Class 3A Dual Tournament
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Linn-Mar, 9:00 AM
Fort Dodge vs. North Scott, 9:00 AM
Southeast Polk vs. Norwalk, 9:00 AM
Waukee vs. Bettendorf, 9:00 AM
Consolation Semifinals at 11:00 AM
Semifinals at 1:00 PM
5th, 7th Place at 4:30 PM
3rd, 1st Place at 6:30 PM
Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament
Class A Tournament
Class D Tournament
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Boys District Meets
Class 1A District 2 at LeMars, 1:00 PM
Class 1A District 3 at Council Bluffs, 11:00 AM
Class 1A District 4 at Council Bluffs, 3:00 PM
Class 2A District 1 at LeMars, 10:00 AM
Class 2A District 3 at Fort Dodge, 10:00 AM
Class 3A District 5 at Sioux City, 1:00 PM