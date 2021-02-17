KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- A busy day and night with basketball broadcasts from Malvern and Panora, state wrestling duals in Iowa, the beginning of the state wrestling tournament in Nebraska and district boys bowling on the slate.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Wednesday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Girls Tournament Trail

Iowa Class 2A Region 8 — Quarterfinals 

Lawton-Bronson at Treynor

Iowa Class 3A Region 1 — Semifinals 

Shenandoah at Panorama On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM 

Atlantic at Cherokee

Iowa Class 3A Region 6 — Semifinals 

Sioux Center at Bishop Heelan Catholic

MOC-Floyd Valley at West Lyon

Iowa Class 4A Region 1 — First Round 

Carroll at Lewis Central

Storm Lake at LeMars

Iowa Class 5A Region 1 — First Round 

Sioux City West at Ames

Iowa Class 5A Region 2 — First Round 

Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln 

Iowa Class 5A Region 4 — First Round 

Sioux City North at Fort Dodge

Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 3 — Final 

Waverly at Ashland-Greenwood

Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 1 (at Syracuse) 

Syracuse vs. Falls City, 6:00 PM

Auburn vs. Fairbury, 7:30 PM

Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 2 (at Lourdes Central Catholic) 

Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Palmyra

Omaha Brownell Talbot vs. Omaha Christian Academy, 5:00 PM

Nebraska Class D1 Subdistrict 1 (at Archbishop Bergan) 

Archbishop Bergan vs. Mead, 6:00 PM

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Yutan, 8:00 PM

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Boys Tournament Trail 

Class 1A District 12 — Quarterfinals 

Southeast Warren at Mount Ayr

Lamoni at Mormon Trail 

Class 1A District 13 — Quarterfinals 

Bedford at Nodaway Valley 

Class 1A District 14 — Quarterfinals 

Sidney at East Mills On KMA 960, 7:00 PM 

Fremont-Mills at CAM

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood at Lewis Central, 4:00 PM (B)

Area Missouri 

East Atchison at Mid-Buchanan (G)

West Nodaway at Rock Port (G/B)

North Nodaway at DeKalb (G/B)

North Andrew at West Platte (G)

Worth County at North Harrison (G/B)

Cameron at Maryville (G)

Maryville at Cameron (B)

STATE WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 1A Dual Tournament 

Don Bosco vs. MFL, MarMac, 11:00 AM

Lake Mills vs. Woodbury Central, 11:00 AM

Lisbon vs. West Hancock, 11:00 AM

Logan-Magnolia vs. West Sioux, 11:00 AM

Semifinals, Consolation Semifinals at 1:00 PM

5th, 7th Place at 4:30 PM

3rd, 1st Place at 6:30 PM

Iowa Class 2A Dual Tournament 

West Delaware vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 9:00 AM

Assumption, Davenport vs. Independence, 9:00 AM

Crestwood, Cresco vs. Creston/Orient-Macksburg, 9:00 AM

Osage vs. Winterset, 9:00 AM

Consolation Semifinals at 11:00 AM

Semifinals at 1:00 PM

5th, 7th Place at 4:30 PM

3rd, 1st Place at 6:30 PM

Iowa Class 3A Dual Tournament 

Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Linn-Mar, 9:00 AM

Fort Dodge vs. North Scott, 9:00 AM

Southeast Polk vs. Norwalk, 9:00 AM

Waukee vs. Bettendorf, 9:00 AM

Consolation Semifinals at 11:00 AM

Semifinals at 1:00 PM

5th, 7th Place at 4:30 PM

3rd, 1st Place at 6:30 PM 

Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament 

Class A Tournament

Class D Tournament 

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE  

Boys District Meets

Class 1A District 2 at LeMars, 1:00 PM

Class 1A District 3 at Council Bluffs, 11:00 AM

Class 1A District 4 at Council Bluffs, 3:00 PM

Class 2A District 1 at LeMars, 10:00 AM

Class 2A District 3 at Fort Dodge, 10:00 AM

Class 3A District 5 at Sioux City, 1:00 PM

