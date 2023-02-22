KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has Iowa girls regional final coverage from Atlantic, Harlan and Carroll tonight! Check out the full Wednesday slate below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Iowa Girls Class 1A Regional Finals

St. Albert vs. Martensdale-St. Marys at Atlantic On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton vs. Remsen St. Mary’s at MVAOCOU

Woodbine vs. Westwood at Denison

Riceville vs. Bishop Garrigan at Mason City 

AGWSR vs. Newell-Fonda at Fort Dodge

Montezuma vs. North Linn at Benton

Maquoketa Valley vs. West Fork at Denver

North Mahaska vs. Winfield-Mt. Union at Williamsburg

Iowa Girls Class 2A Regional Finals 

Treynor vs. Panorama at Harlan On AM 960 (Twitter: @ryanmatheny16)

Underwood vs. Pocahontas Area at Carroll On KMA-FM 99.1 (Twitter: @d2mart)

Bellevue vs. Dike-New Hartford at West Delaware

Hinton vs. Central Lyon at Sioux Center

Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. Sioux Central at Spirit Lake

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont vs. Hudson at Marshalltown

Beckman Catholic vs. Aplington-Parkersburg at Oelwein

Regina Catholic vs. Mediapolis at Muscatine

Missouri Boys Class 1 District 15 Semifinals (at King City)

Pattonsburg vs. King City, 6:00 PM

Winston vs. Stewartsville/Osborn, 7:30 PM

Missouri Boys Class 1 District 16 Semifinals (at Conception Junction)

Platte Valley vs. Mound City, 6:00 PM

Rock Port vs. South Holt, 7:15 PM

Missouri Boys Class 2 District 16 Semifinals (at Rosendale)

Bishop LeBlond vs. Albany, 6:00 PM

North Andrew vs. Nodaway Valley, 7:30 PM

Nebraska Boys Class B Subdistrict 2 First Round

Nebraska City at Plattsmouth, 6:00 PM

