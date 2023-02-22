Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy and windy during the morning with rain or freezing rain developing late. High 36F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly snow showers overnight. Low 13F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%.