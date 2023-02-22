(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has Iowa girls regional final coverage from Atlantic, Harlan and Carroll tonight! Check out the full Wednesday slate below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Iowa Girls Class 1A Regional Finals
St. Albert vs. Martensdale-St. Marys at Atlantic On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton vs. Remsen St. Mary’s at MVAOCOU
Woodbine vs. Westwood at Denison
Riceville vs. Bishop Garrigan at Mason City
AGWSR vs. Newell-Fonda at Fort Dodge
Montezuma vs. North Linn at Benton
Maquoketa Valley vs. West Fork at Denver
North Mahaska vs. Winfield-Mt. Union at Williamsburg
Iowa Girls Class 2A Regional Finals
Treynor vs. Panorama at Harlan On AM 960 (Twitter: @ryanmatheny16)
Underwood vs. Pocahontas Area at Carroll On KMA-FM 99.1 (Twitter: @d2mart)
Bellevue vs. Dike-New Hartford at West Delaware
Hinton vs. Central Lyon at Sioux Center
Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. Sioux Central at Spirit Lake
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont vs. Hudson at Marshalltown
Beckman Catholic vs. Aplington-Parkersburg at Oelwein
Regina Catholic vs. Mediapolis at Muscatine
Missouri Boys Class 1 District 15 Semifinals (at King City)
Pattonsburg vs. King City, 6:00 PM
Winston vs. Stewartsville/Osborn, 7:30 PM
Missouri Boys Class 1 District 16 Semifinals (at Conception Junction)
Platte Valley vs. Mound City, 6:00 PM
Rock Port vs. South Holt, 7:15 PM
Missouri Boys Class 2 District 16 Semifinals (at Rosendale)
Bishop LeBlond vs. Albany, 6:00 PM
North Andrew vs. Nodaway Valley, 7:30 PM
Nebraska Boys Class B Subdistrict 2 First Round
Nebraska City at Plattsmouth, 6:00 PM