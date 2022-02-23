(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has broadcasts from Atlantic, Lewis Central, Glenwood and Rosendale on Wednesday.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail
Iowa Girls Class 1A Regional Finals
Stanton vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Atlantic, 7:00 PM On KMAX-Stream
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. North Mahaska at Pella Christian, 7:00 PM
Storm Lake St. Mary’s vs. MMCRU at Cherokee, 7:00 PM
Remsen St. Mary’s vs. Newell-Fonda at OABCIG, 7:00 PM
Riceville vs. Bishop Garrigan at Clear Lake, 7:00 PM
East Buchanan vs. North Linn at West Delaware, 7:00 PM
Baxter vs. Springville at Benton, 7:00 PM
English Valley vs. Burlington Notre Dame at Fairfield, 7:00 PM
Iowa Girls Class 2A Regional Finals
Treynor vs. Underwood at Lewis Central, 7:00 PM On KMAX-Stream
Nodaway Valley vs. Panorama at ADM, 7:00 PM
Central Lyon vs. Ridge View at Kingsley-Pierson, 7:00 PM
Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. South Central Calhoun at Estherville-Lincoln Central, 7:00 PM
Dike-New Hartford vs. West Fork at Hampton-Dumont, 7:00 PM
Denver vs. Aplington-Parkersburg at Waverly-Shell Rock, 7:00 PM
Bellevue vs. Cascade at Dubuque Senior, 7:00 PM
Regina Catholic vs. Mediapolis at Muscatine, 7:00 PM
Iowa Girls Class 4A Regional Finals
Winterset at Glenwood, 7:00 PM On KMA 960 w/VIDEO
Spencer at Bishop Heelan Catholic, 7:00 PM
Waverly-Shell Rock at North Polk, 7:00 PM
Iowa Girls Class 5A Regional Finals
Sioux City East at Ankeny Centennial, 7:00 PM
Des Moines North at Johnston
Ankeny at Des Moines Roosevelt
Iowa City West at WDM Valley
Southeast Polk at Waterloo West
Missouri Girls Class 1 District 16 Semifinals (at Mound City)
Platte Valley vs. Mound City, 6:00 PM
South Holt vs. North Nodaway, 7:15 PM
Missouri Boys Class 1 District 15 Semifinals (at St. Joseph Christian)
Stanberry vs. Northland Christian, 6:00 PM
Winston vs. St. Joseph Christian, 7:30 PM
Missouri Girls Class 2 District 16 Semifinals (at North Andrew)
Bishop LeBlond vs. East Atchison, 5:00 PM On KMAX-Stream
North Andrew vs. King City, 7:00 PM
STATE BOWLING TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class 3A Boys & Girls Team Tournament
Class 2A Boys & Girls Individual Tournament