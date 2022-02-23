KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has broadcasts from Atlantic, Lewis Central, Glenwood and Rosendale on Wednesday.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail 

Iowa Girls Class 1A Regional Finals 

Stanton vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Atlantic, 7:00 PM On KMAX-Stream

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. North Mahaska at Pella Christian, 7:00 PM

Storm Lake St. Mary’s vs. MMCRU at Cherokee, 7:00 PM

Remsen St. Mary’s vs. Newell-Fonda at OABCIG, 7:00 PM

Riceville vs. Bishop Garrigan at Clear Lake, 7:00 PM

East Buchanan vs. North Linn at West Delaware, 7:00 PM

Baxter vs. Springville at Benton, 7:00 PM

English Valley vs. Burlington Notre Dame at Fairfield, 7:00 PM

Iowa Girls Class 2A Regional Finals

Treynor vs. Underwood at Lewis Central, 7:00 PM On KMAX-Stream

Nodaway Valley vs. Panorama at ADM, 7:00 PM

Central Lyon vs. Ridge View at Kingsley-Pierson, 7:00 PM

Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. South Central Calhoun at Estherville-Lincoln Central, 7:00 PM

Dike-New Hartford vs. West Fork at Hampton-Dumont, 7:00 PM

Denver vs. Aplington-Parkersburg at Waverly-Shell Rock, 7:00 PM

Bellevue vs. Cascade at Dubuque Senior, 7:00 PM

Regina Catholic vs. Mediapolis at Muscatine, 7:00 PM

Iowa Girls Class 4A Regional Finals 

Winterset at Glenwood, 7:00 PM On KMA 960 w/VIDEO

Spencer at Bishop Heelan Catholic, 7:00 PM

Waverly-Shell Rock at North Polk, 7:00 PM

Iowa Girls Class 5A Regional Finals 

Sioux City East at Ankeny Centennial, 7:00 PM 

Des Moines North at Johnston 

Ankeny at Des Moines Roosevelt 

Iowa City West at WDM Valley 

Southeast Polk at Waterloo West 

Missouri Girls Class 1 District 16 Semifinals (at Mound City)

Platte Valley vs. Mound City, 6:00 PM

South Holt vs. North Nodaway, 7:15 PM

Missouri Boys Class 1 District 15 Semifinals (at St. Joseph Christian)

Stanberry vs. Northland Christian, 6:00 PM

Winston vs. St. Joseph Christian, 7:30 PM

Missouri Girls Class 2 District 16 Semifinals (at North Andrew)

Bishop LeBlond vs. East Atchison, 5:00 PM On KMAX-Stream

North Andrew vs. King City, 7:00 PM

STATE BOWLING TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE 

Class 3A Boys & Girls Team Tournament 

Class 2A Boys & Girls Individual Tournament

