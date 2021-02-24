(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has broadcasts from Winterset, Denison, Atlantic and Lewis Central tonight as 1A and 2A girls regional finals hit the floor. Meanwhile, Clarinda and Shenandoah boys and AL’s Bennett Olsen compete at the state bowling tournament.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Wednesday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Girls Tournament Trail
Iowa Class 1A Regional Finals
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton vs. Lenox (at Winterset) On KMAX-Stream1, 7:00 PM
St. Albert vs. Kingsley-Pierson (at Denison) On KMAX-Stream2, 7:00 PM
CAM vs. Newell-Fonda (at Greene County)
BCLUW vs. Bishop Garrigan (at Mason City)
Collins-Maxwell vs. Montezuma (at Pleasantville)
Turkey Valley vs. Saint Ansgar (at New Hampton)
Burlington Notre Dame vs. Springville (at Muscatine)
Westwood vs. MMCRU (at Sioux City West)
Iowa Class 2A Regional Finals
AHSTW vs. Nodaway Valley (at Atlantic) On KMA 960, 7:00 PM
Underwood vs. Treynor (at Lewis Central) On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
Beckman Catholic vs. Maquoketa Valley (at West Delaware)
Denver vs. Grundy Center (at Waterloo West)
Regina Catholic vs. West Branch (at Williamsburg)
Bellevue vs. North Linn (at Cascade)
West Hancock vs. Dike-New Hartford (at Hampton-Dumont)
Rock Valley vs. Emmetsburg (at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn)
Missouri Class 1 District 15 Semifinals
Worth County at Stanberry, 6:00 PM
Pattonsburg at DeKalb, 6:00 PM
Missouri Class 1 District 16 Semifinals
Nodaway-Holt at Platte Valley, 6:00 PM
North Nodaway at South Holt, 6:00 PM
Missouri Class 2 District 16 Semifinals
North Andrew at Bishop LeBlond, 6:00 PM
Albany at East Atchison, 6:00 PM
STATE BOWLING SCHEDULE (at Waterloo Cadillac XBC)
Class 2A Boys, 8:30 AM (Bennett Olsen, Abraham Lincoln)
Class 1A Boys, 1:30 PM (Clarinda, Shenandoah)