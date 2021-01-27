(KMAland) -- Bluegrass, Trailblazer and Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament games, as well as plenty of other tournament action in Missouri on Wednesday’s KMAland Sports Schedule.
Check out the full slate listed below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Moulton-Udell at Lamoni, 7:30 PM (G)
Twin Cedars vs. Moravia at Melcher-Dallas, 6:00 PM (G)
Seymour at Melcher-Dallas, 7:30 PM (G)
Murray vs. Mormon Trail at Lamoni, 6:00 PM (G)
Diagonal at Ankeny Christian Academy, 7:30 PM
Murray vs. Mormon Trail at Ankeny Christian Academy, 6:00 PM (B)
Seymour at Moravia, 7:30 PM
Lamoni vs. Melcher-Dallas at Moravia, 6:00 PM
Northwest Missouri Tournament
Nodaway-Holt vs. Northland Christian, 4:30 PM (G)
Rock Port vs. West Nodaway, 7:30 PM (G)
King City Tournament
Stanberry vs. Northeast Nodaway, 9:00 PM (G)
South Holt vs. King City, 4:30 PM (G)
DeKalb vs. Maysville, 7:30 PM (G)
Albany vs. Osborn-Stewartsville, 6:00 PM (G)
Osborn-Stewartsville vs. Maysville, 6:00 PM (B)
Northeast Nodaway vs. King City, 7:30 PM (B)
Albany vs. South Holt, 4:30 PM (B)
North Platte Tournament
Semifinal: North Andrew vs. Plattsburg (G)
Consolation: Mid-Buchanan vs. Polo (G)
Semifinal: Mid-Buchanan vs. Plattsburg (B)
Consolation: Polo vs. North Andrew (B)
Cameron Tournament
Maryville vs. Cameron (G)
Smithville vs. Chillicothe (G)
Benton vs. Lawson (B)
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Plattsmouth at Nebraska City, 6:00 PM (G)
Ralston at Platteview, 6:00 PM (G)
Nebraska City at Plattsmouth, 6:00 PM (B)
Ralston at Beatrice, 6:00 PM (B)
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Logan View at Syracuse, 6:00 PM (G)
Ashland-Greenwood at Douglas County West, 7:30 PM (G)
Arlington at Louisville, 6:00 PM (G)
Fort Calhoun at Yutan, 7:30 PM (G)
Conestoga at Yutan, 5:30 PM (B)
Louisville at Ashland-Greenwood, 6:00 PM (B)
Arlington at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 6:00 PM (B)
Fort Calhoun at Douglas County West, 5:30 PM (B)