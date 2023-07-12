KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Harlan/Lewis Central as 16 more tickets are punched to the state baseball tournament on Wednesday night.

Check out the full schedule for Wednesday below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 3A Substate Finals 

Harlan at Lewis Central On KMA-FM 99.1 (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)

Spencer at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Gilbert at North Polk

Mount Vernon at Western Dubuque

Central DeWitt at Wahlert Catholic

Xavier at Marion

Ballard at Knoxville

Carlisle at Boone

Iowa Class 4A Substate Finals 

Ames at Ankeny Centennial

Iowa City Liberty at Prairie

WDM Valley at Johnston

Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Urbandale at Southeast Polk

Pleasant Valley at Iowa City High

Ankeny at Dowling Catholic

Waukee Northwest at Dallas Center-Grimes

