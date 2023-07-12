(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Harlan/Lewis Central as 16 more tickets are punched to the state baseball tournament on Wednesday night.
Check out the full schedule for Wednesday below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 3A Substate Finals
Harlan at Lewis Central On KMA-FM 99.1 (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)
Spencer at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Gilbert at North Polk
Mount Vernon at Western Dubuque
Central DeWitt at Wahlert Catholic
Xavier at Marion
Ballard at Knoxville
Carlisle at Boone
Iowa Class 4A Substate Finals
Ames at Ankeny Centennial
Iowa City Liberty at Prairie
WDM Valley at Johnston
Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Urbandale at Southeast Polk
Pleasant Valley at Iowa City High
Ankeny at Dowling Catholic
Waukee Northwest at Dallas Center-Grimes