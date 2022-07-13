(KMAland) -- Glenwood meets Lewis Central for a trip to the state tournament on KMA 960 to highlight Wednesday night 3A and 4A substate final baseball.
Check out the full slate across the state below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Class 3A Substate Finals
Glenwood at Lewis Central On KMA 960
Spencer at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Winterset at Webster City
Clear Creek-Amana at Western Dubuque
Central DeWitt at West Delaware
Davenport Assumption vs. Marion at North Scott
Independence at Cedar Rapids Xavier
Pella at Grinnell
Class 4A Substate Finals
Southeast Polk at Waukee
Ankeny Centennial at Johnston
Linn-Mar at Dowling Catholic
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Cedar Rapids Prairie
Iowa City Liberty at Pleasant Valley
Bettendorf at Iowa City High
Indianola at Urbandale
WDM Valley at Waukee Northwest