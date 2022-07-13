KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Glenwood meets Lewis Central for a trip to the state tournament on KMA 960 to highlight Wednesday night 3A and 4A substate final baseball.

Check out the full slate across the state below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Class 3A Substate Finals 

Glenwood at Lewis Central On KMA 960

Spencer at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Winterset at Webster City

Clear Creek-Amana at Western Dubuque

Central DeWitt at West Delaware

Davenport Assumption vs. Marion at North Scott

Independence at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Pella at Grinnell

Class 4A Substate Finals 

Southeast Polk at Waukee

Ankeny Centennial at Johnston

Linn-Mar at Dowling Catholic

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Cedar Rapids Prairie

Iowa City Liberty at Pleasant Valley

Bettendorf at Iowa City High

Indianola at Urbandale

WDM Valley at Waukee Northwest

