(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has more state tournament coverage from Fort Dodge on Wednesday with Missouri Valley meeting West Monona in 2A consolation play.
Check out the full baseball and softball tournament schedule for Wednesday below.
KMALAND STATE BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Iowa State Semifinals
Class 1A: Remsen St. Mary’s vs. Lynnville-Sully, 4:30 PM (at Carroll)
Class 1A: Kingsley-Pierson vs. Lisbon, 7:00 PM (at Carroll)
Class 3A: North Polk vs. Carlisle, 5:00 PM (at Iowa City)
Class 3A: Western Dubuque vs. Wahlert Catholic, 7:30 PM (at Iowa City)
KMALAND STATE SOFTBALL SCHEDULE (at Fort Dodge)
Iowa Class 1A State Tournament
Consolation: Remsen St. Mary’s vs. St. Edmond, 1:30 PM
Consolation: Southeast Warren vs. Sigourney, 3:00 PM
Semifinal: Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Wayne, 7:00 PM
Semifinal: Clarksville vs. North Linn, 7:30 PM
Iowa Class 2A State Tournament
Consolation: Missouri Valley vs. West Monona, 1:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Consolation: Lisbon vs. Northeast
Semifinal: Regina Catholic vs. Interstate 35, 3:30 PM
Semifinal: Van Meter vs. Central Springs, 4:30 PM
Iowa Class 3A State Tournament
Consolation: Benton vs. Saydel, 11:00 AM
Semifinal: Williamsburg vs. Estherville Lincoln Central, 3:00 Pm
Semifinal: Assumption vs. Wahlert Catholic, 5:00 PM
Iowa Class 4A State Tournament
Semifinal: Fort Dodge vs. Winterset, 11:30 AM
Semifinal: Norwalk vs. North Scott, 1:30 PM
Iowa Class 5A State Tournament
Semifinal: Ankeny Centennial vs. Southeast Polk, 11:00 AM
Semifinal: Pleasant Valley vs. Muscatine, 1:00 PM