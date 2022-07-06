KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- The weather has conspired to make for a big schedule of district baseball and regional softball on Wednesday. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Class 1A District 2— Semifinals 

West Harrison at St. Albert, 5:00 PM

Class 1A District 13 — Semifinals 

Earlham at Ogden, 5:00 PM

Class 1A District 14 — Semifinals

Lenox at CAM, 5:00 PM On KMAX-Stream

Lamoni at Mount Ayr, 5:00 PM

Class 1A District 15 — Semifinals 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Tri-Center, 5:00 PM

Stanton at Coon Rapids-Bayard, 7:00 PM

Class 1A District 16 — Semifinals 

IKM-Manning at Kingsley-Pierson, 7:30 PM

Newell-Fonda at Woodbury Central, 5:30 PM

Class 2A District 15 — Semifinals 

Red Oak at Clarinda, 6:00 PM On KMAX-Stream

Class 2A District 16 — Semifinals 

OABCIG at Cherokee, 7:00 PM

Kuemper Catholic vs. West Monona at Cherokee, 5:00 PM

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood at Lewis Central 

Non-Conference 

Bondurant-Farrar at Atlantic

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Denison-Schleswig

Abraham Lincoln at Harlan

Sioux City East at Sioux Center

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at LeMars

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Class 1A Region 2 — Quarterfinals

Storm Lake St. Mary’s at Newell-Fonda, 7:00 PM

Bishop Garrigan at Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire, 7:00 PM

Audubon at Woodbine, 7:00 PM

Boyer Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard, 7:00 PM

Class 1A Region 3 — Quarterfinals 

Orient-Macksburg at Southeast Warren, 7:00 PM

Tri-Center at Griswold, 7:00 PM

Sidney at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, 5:00 PM 

CAM at Fremont-Mills, 7:00 PM On KMAX-Stream

Class 1A Region 5 — Quarterfinals 

Grand View Christian at Martensdale-St. Marys, 7:00 PM

Lenox at East Union, 7:00 PM

Moulton-Udell at Wayne, 7:00 PM

Moravia at Lamoni, 7:00 PM

Class 1A Region 8 — Quarterfinals 

Tri-County at Twins Cedars, 7:00 PM

English Valleys at Highland, 7:00 PM

Holy Trinity Catholic at Sigourney, 7:00 PM

Lone Tree at Wapello, 7:00 PM

Class 2A Region 3 — Quarterfinals

Lawton-Bronson at Logan-Magnolia, 7:00 PM

Treynor at AHSTW, 7:00 PM

Underwood at West Monona, 7:00 PM

East Sac County at MVAOCOU, 7:00 PM

Class 2A Region 4 — Quarterfinals 

Panorama at Interstate 35, Truro, 7:00 PM

Southwest Valley at Mount Ayr, 7:00 PM

Central Decatur at West Central Valley, 7:00 PM

Earlham at Kuemper Catholic, 7:00 PM

Class 3A Region 2 — Quarterfinals

Pocahontas Area at Saydel, 7:00 PM

Greene County at Southeast Valley, 7:00 PM

Cherokee at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7:00 PM

OABCIG at Harlan, 7:00 PM

Class 3A Region 4 — Quarterfinals 

Clarke at Williamsburg, 7:00 PM

Mid-Prairie at Chariton, 7:00 PM

Shenandoah at Atlantic, 7:00 PM On KMA 960

Red Oak at Clarinda, 7:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

