(KMAland) -- The weather has conspired to make for a big schedule of district baseball and regional softball on Wednesday. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Class 1A District 2— Semifinals
West Harrison at St. Albert, 5:00 PM
Class 1A District 13 — Semifinals
Earlham at Ogden, 5:00 PM
Class 1A District 14 — Semifinals
Lenox at CAM, 5:00 PM On KMAX-Stream
Lamoni at Mount Ayr, 5:00 PM
Class 1A District 15 — Semifinals
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Tri-Center, 5:00 PM
Stanton at Coon Rapids-Bayard, 7:00 PM
Class 1A District 16 — Semifinals
IKM-Manning at Kingsley-Pierson, 7:30 PM
Newell-Fonda at Woodbury Central, 5:30 PM
Class 2A District 15 — Semifinals
Red Oak at Clarinda, 6:00 PM On KMAX-Stream
Class 2A District 16 — Semifinals
OABCIG at Cherokee, 7:00 PM
Kuemper Catholic vs. West Monona at Cherokee, 5:00 PM
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood at Lewis Central
Non-Conference
Bondurant-Farrar at Atlantic
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Denison-Schleswig
Abraham Lincoln at Harlan
Sioux City East at Sioux Center
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at LeMars
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Class 1A Region 2 — Quarterfinals
Storm Lake St. Mary’s at Newell-Fonda, 7:00 PM
Bishop Garrigan at Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire, 7:00 PM
Audubon at Woodbine, 7:00 PM
Boyer Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard, 7:00 PM
Class 1A Region 3 — Quarterfinals
Orient-Macksburg at Southeast Warren, 7:00 PM
Tri-Center at Griswold, 7:00 PM
Sidney at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, 5:00 PM
CAM at Fremont-Mills, 7:00 PM On KMAX-Stream
Class 1A Region 5 — Quarterfinals
Grand View Christian at Martensdale-St. Marys, 7:00 PM
Lenox at East Union, 7:00 PM
Moulton-Udell at Wayne, 7:00 PM
Moravia at Lamoni, 7:00 PM
Class 1A Region 8 — Quarterfinals
Tri-County at Twins Cedars, 7:00 PM
English Valleys at Highland, 7:00 PM
Holy Trinity Catholic at Sigourney, 7:00 PM
Lone Tree at Wapello, 7:00 PM
Class 2A Region 3 — Quarterfinals
Lawton-Bronson at Logan-Magnolia, 7:00 PM
Treynor at AHSTW, 7:00 PM
Underwood at West Monona, 7:00 PM
East Sac County at MVAOCOU, 7:00 PM
Class 2A Region 4 — Quarterfinals
Panorama at Interstate 35, Truro, 7:00 PM
Southwest Valley at Mount Ayr, 7:00 PM
Central Decatur at West Central Valley, 7:00 PM
Earlham at Kuemper Catholic, 7:00 PM
Class 3A Region 2 — Quarterfinals
Pocahontas Area at Saydel, 7:00 PM
Greene County at Southeast Valley, 7:00 PM
Cherokee at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7:00 PM
OABCIG at Harlan, 7:00 PM
Class 3A Region 4 — Quarterfinals
Clarke at Williamsburg, 7:00 PM
Mid-Prairie at Chariton, 7:00 PM
Shenandoah at Atlantic, 7:00 PM On KMA 960
Red Oak at Clarinda, 7:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Abraham Lincoln (DH)