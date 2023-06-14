(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Tabor to highlight the KMAland Sports Schedule on Wednesday.
Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Woodbine at CAM
Boyer Valley at Glidden-Ralston
Non-Conference
Clarinda at Southwest Valley
St. Albert at Fremont-Mills
Lenox at Sidney
East Union at East Mills
IKM-Manning at Griswold
Des Moines Christian at Central Decatur
Murray at Bedford
Pleasantville at Southeast Warren
West Central Valley at Nodaway Valley
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ogden
Unity Christian at Sioux City North
Moravia at Chariton
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston at Kuemper Catholic (DH)
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley at Treynor
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Woodbine at CAM
Boyer Valley at Glidden-Ralston
Non-Conference
Sidney at Shenandoah
Clarinda at Southwest Valley
St. Albert at Fremont-Mills On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @NickStavas)
IKM-Manning at Griswold
Mount Ayr at Earlham
Orient-Macksburg at East Union (DH)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Lamoni
Central Decatur at Clarke
Nodaway Valley at West Central Valley
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ogden
Cardinal at Moravia