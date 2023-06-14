KMA Sports Logo 3
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Tabor to highlight the KMAland Sports Schedule on Wednesday. 

Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Woodbine at CAM

Boyer Valley at Glidden-Ralston

Non-Conference 

Clarinda at Southwest Valley

St. Albert at Fremont-Mills

Lenox at Sidney

East Union at East Mills

IKM-Manning at Griswold

Des Moines Christian at Central Decatur

Murray at Bedford

Pleasantville at Southeast Warren

West Central Valley at Nodaway Valley

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ogden

Unity Christian at Sioux City North

Moravia at Chariton

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston at Kuemper Catholic (DH)

Western Iowa Conference

Missouri Valley at Treynor

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Woodbine at CAM

Boyer Valley at Glidden-Ralston

Non-Conference 

Sidney at Shenandoah 

Clarinda at Southwest Valley

St. Albert at Fremont-Mills On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @NickStavas)

IKM-Manning at Griswold

Mount Ayr at Earlham

Orient-Macksburg at East Union (DH)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Lamoni

Central Decatur at Clarke

Nodaway Valley at West Central Valley

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ogden

Cardinal at Moravia

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.