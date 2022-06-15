(KMAland) -- It's a busy Wednesday with video streams coming from Clarinda, Underwood and more. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Corner Conference
Essex at Stanton
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW at Audubon
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va
Whiting at West Harrison
Woodbine at CAM
Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Lamoni
Non-Conference
Southwest Valley at Clarinda On KMAX-Stream/FDS
Atlantic at Missouri Valley
St. Albert at Fremont-Mills
IKM-Manning at Griswold
West Monona at Logan-Magnolia
Lenox at Clarke
West Central Valley at Nodaway Valley
Central Decatur at Des Moines Christian
Ogden at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Chariton at Moravia
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Corner Conference
Essex at Stanton
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley at Tri-Center
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va
Whiting at West Harrison (DH)
CAM at Woodbine
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Twin Cedars
Moulton-Udell at Lamoni
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Sidney
Southwest Valley at Clarinda
Glenwood at Underwood On KMAX-Stream
Fremont-Mills at St. Albert
Griswold at IKM-Manning
West Monona at Logan-Magnolia
West Central Valley at Nodaway Valley
Earlham at Mount Ayr
Clarke at Central Decatur
Wayne at Chariton
Ogden at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Moravia at Davis County
Orient-Macksburg Tournament
East Union vs. Melcher-Dallas
Lenox vs. Murray
Mormon Trail vs. Orient-Macksburg