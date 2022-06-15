KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- It's a busy Wednesday with video streams coming from Clarinda, Underwood and more. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Corner Conference 

Essex at Stanton

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW at Audubon

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va

Whiting at West Harrison

Woodbine at CAM

Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Lamoni

Non-Conference 

Southwest Valley at Clarinda On KMAX-Stream/FDS

Atlantic at Missouri Valley

St. Albert at Fremont-Mills

IKM-Manning at Griswold

West Monona at Logan-Magnolia

Lenox at Clarke

West Central Valley at Nodaway Valley

Central Decatur at Des Moines Christian

Ogden at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Chariton at Moravia

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Corner Conference 

Essex at Stanton

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley at Tri-Center

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va

Whiting at West Harrison (DH)

CAM at Woodbine

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour at Twin Cedars

Moulton-Udell at Lamoni

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah at Sidney

Southwest Valley at Clarinda

Glenwood at Underwood On KMAX-Stream

Fremont-Mills at St. Albert

Griswold at IKM-Manning

West Monona at Logan-Magnolia

West Central Valley at Nodaway Valley

Earlham at Mount Ayr

Clarke at Central Decatur

Wayne at Chariton

Ogden at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Moravia at Davis County

Orient-Macksburg Tournament 

East Union vs. Melcher-Dallas

Lenox vs. Murray

Mormon Trail vs. Orient-Macksburg

