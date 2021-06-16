KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Check out Shenandoah/Sidney softball on KMA 960 and at kmaland.com plus Orient-Macksburg/East Mills baseball is on FM 99.1.

View the complete schedule for Wednesday night below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor at Audubon

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Whiting at CAM (DH)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Boyer Valley

Glidden-Ralston at Ar-We-Va

Non-Conference 

Clarinda at Southwest Valley

St. Albert at Fremont-Mills

Orient-Macksburg at East Mills On KMA-FM 99.1

IKM-Manning at Woodward-Granger

Clarke at Lenox

Nodaway Valley at West Central Valley

Des Moines Christian at Central Decatur

Melcher-Dallas at Southeast Warren

Chariton at Moravia

Twin Cedars at Collins-Maxwell

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood at Riverside

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Whiting at CAM (DH)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Boyer Valley

Glidden-Ralston at Ar-We-Va

Non-Conference 

Sidney at Shenandoah On KMA 960 & video at kmaland.com

Clarinda at Southwest Valley

St. Albert at Fremont-Mills

Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln

Harlan at Logan-Magnolia

Martensdale-St. Marys at Lamoni

Central Decatur at Clarke

West Sioux at Sioux City North 

Orient-Macksburg Tournament 

Lenox vs. Melcher-Dallas

Nodaway Valley vs. Mormon Trail

East Union vs. Diagonal 

Murray vs. Orient-Macksburg

