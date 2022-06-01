KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- It's another busy day for KMAland soccer teams in Des Moines with Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley and Lewis Central in action. There's also plenty of baseball and softball on the Wednesday slate below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood at Shenandoah 

Red Oak at Clarinda On KMAX-Stream

Lewis Central at Harlan

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley at CAM

Glidden-Ralston at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

West Harrison at Whiting

Ar-We-Va at Woodbine

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars

Non-Conference 

Underwood at Kuemper Catholic

Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert

Creston at Interstate 35

East Mills at AHSTW

IKM-Manning at Coon Rapids-Bayard

West Central Valley at Audubon

Des Moines Christian at Treynor

Murray at Lenox

Knoxville at Mount Ayr

Southeast Warren at Earlham

Central Decatur at Ankeny Christian Academy 

Madrid at Martensdale-St. Marys

Moravia at Centerville

Melcher-Dallas at Pleasantville

Missouri Class 3 State Semifinals 

Springfield Catholic vs. Valley Park, 4:00 PM

Father Tolton Regional Catholic vs. Lawson, 7:00 PM

Missouri Class 4 State Semifinals 

Kennett vs. Logan-Rogersville, 10:00 AM

Marshall vs. Southern Boone, 1:00 PM

IOWA BOYS STATE SOCCER TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Class 1A State Quarterfinals 

Western Christian vs. Notre Dame, Burlington, 12:00 PM

West Liberty vs. Nevada, 12:10 PM

North Fayette Valley vs. Davenport Assumption, 12:20 PM

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley vs. Beckman Catholic, 12:30 PM @nickstavas

Class 2A State Quarterfinals 

Pella vs. Spencer, 2:30 PM

Marion vs. Gilbert, 2:40 PM

Lewis Central vs. Humboldt, 2:50 PM Follow @nickstavas

Newton vs. Bondurant-Farrar, 3:00 PM

Class 3A State Quarterfinals 

Ankeny vs. Waukee Northwest, 5:00 PM

Urbandale vs. Ankeny Centennial, 5:10 PM

Iowa City West vs. Pleasant Valley, 5:20 PM

Cedar Rapids Prairie vs. Johnson, 5:30 PM

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood at Shenandoah

Red Oak at Clarinda

Lewis Central at Harlan

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center

Treynor at Riverside

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley at CAM

Glidden-Ralston at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

West Harrison at Whiting

Ar-We-Va at Woodbine

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg at Lamoni

Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars

Non-Conference 

Ogden at Kuemper Catholic

East Mills at Underwood

West Central Valley at Audubon

Thomas Jefferson at AHSTW

Murray at Lenox

West Central Valley at Southwest Valley

Southeast Warren at Earlham

Interstate 35 at Central Decatur

Des Moines Christian at Martensdale-St. Marys

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at Moravia

STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE 

Class 1A State Semifinals

Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Davenport Assumption (G)

Spirit Lake vs. Columbus Catholic (G)

Class 2A State Semifinals 

Dowling Catholic vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (G)

Cedar Falls vs. WDM Valley (G)

