(KMAland) -- It's another busy day for KMAland soccer teams in Des Moines with Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley and Lewis Central in action. There's also plenty of baseball and softball on the Wednesday slate below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood at Shenandoah
Red Oak at Clarinda On KMAX-Stream
Lewis Central at Harlan
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley at CAM
Glidden-Ralston at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
West Harrison at Whiting
Ar-We-Va at Woodbine
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars
Non-Conference
Underwood at Kuemper Catholic
Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert
Creston at Interstate 35
East Mills at AHSTW
IKM-Manning at Coon Rapids-Bayard
West Central Valley at Audubon
Des Moines Christian at Treynor
Murray at Lenox
Knoxville at Mount Ayr
Southeast Warren at Earlham
Central Decatur at Ankeny Christian Academy
Madrid at Martensdale-St. Marys
Moravia at Centerville
Melcher-Dallas at Pleasantville
Missouri Class 3 State Semifinals
Springfield Catholic vs. Valley Park, 4:00 PM
Father Tolton Regional Catholic vs. Lawson, 7:00 PM
Missouri Class 4 State Semifinals
Kennett vs. Logan-Rogersville, 10:00 AM
Marshall vs. Southern Boone, 1:00 PM
IOWA BOYS STATE SOCCER TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Western Christian vs. Notre Dame, Burlington, 12:00 PM
West Liberty vs. Nevada, 12:10 PM
North Fayette Valley vs. Davenport Assumption, 12:20 PM
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley vs. Beckman Catholic, 12:30 PM @nickstavas
Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Pella vs. Spencer, 2:30 PM
Marion vs. Gilbert, 2:40 PM
Lewis Central vs. Humboldt, 2:50 PM Follow @nickstavas
Newton vs. Bondurant-Farrar, 3:00 PM
Class 3A State Quarterfinals
Ankeny vs. Waukee Northwest, 5:00 PM
Urbandale vs. Ankeny Centennial, 5:10 PM
Iowa City West vs. Pleasant Valley, 5:20 PM
Cedar Rapids Prairie vs. Johnson, 5:30 PM
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood at Shenandoah
Red Oak at Clarinda
Lewis Central at Harlan
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center
Treynor at Riverside
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley at CAM
Glidden-Ralston at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
West Harrison at Whiting
Ar-We-Va at Woodbine
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Lamoni
Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars
Non-Conference
Ogden at Kuemper Catholic
East Mills at Underwood
West Central Valley at Audubon
Thomas Jefferson at AHSTW
Murray at Lenox
West Central Valley at Southwest Valley
Southeast Warren at Earlham
Interstate 35 at Central Decatur
Des Moines Christian at Martensdale-St. Marys
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at Moravia
STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class 1A State Semifinals
Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Davenport Assumption (G)
Spirit Lake vs. Columbus Catholic (G)
Class 2A State Semifinals
Dowling Catholic vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (G)
Cedar Falls vs. WDM Valley (G)