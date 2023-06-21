(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Fremont-Mills/Lenox baseball to highlight the KMAland Sports Schedule for Wednesday.
Check out the full Wednesday KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Creston
Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va at Woodbine
Glidden-Ralston at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine
Boyer Valley at CAM
Non-Conference
St. Albert vs. Western Dubuque (at Waterloo) (DH)
Lenox at Fremont-Mills On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @hewett_ethan)
Melcher-Dallas at Central Decatur
Southeast Warren at Keota
Nodaway Valley at Grand View Christian
Earlham at Mount Ayr
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. West Delaware
Clarke at Murray
Twin Cedars at Ogden
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Creston
Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Ar-We-Va at Woodbine
Boyer Valley at CAM
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni at Moravia
Non-Conference
Underwood at St. Albert
Abraham Lincoln at Harlan
Lenox at Fremont-Mills
Coon Rapids-Bayard at IKM-Manning
Southwest Valley at ACGC
Nodaway Valley at Orient-Macksburg
East Union at Panorama
Central Decatur at Chariton
Southeast Warren at Pleasantville
Centerville at Melcher-Dallas
Twin Cedars at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Davis County at Moulton-Udell