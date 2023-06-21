KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Fremont-Mills/Lenox baseball to highlight the KMAland Sports Schedule for Wednesday.

Check out the full Wednesday KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Creston

Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va at Woodbine

Glidden-Ralston at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine

Boyer Valley at CAM

Non-Conference 

St. Albert vs. Western Dubuque (at Waterloo) (DH)

Lenox at Fremont-Mills On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @hewett_ethan)

Melcher-Dallas at Central Decatur

Southeast Warren at Keota

Nodaway Valley at Grand View Christian

Earlham at Mount Ayr

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. West Delaware

Clarke at Murray

Twin Cedars at Ogden

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Creston

Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Ar-We-Va at Woodbine

Boyer Valley at CAM

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni at Moravia

Non-Conference 

Underwood at St. Albert

Abraham Lincoln at Harlan

Lenox at Fremont-Mills

Coon Rapids-Bayard at IKM-Manning

Southwest Valley at ACGC

Nodaway Valley at Orient-Macksburg

East Union at Panorama

Central Decatur at Chariton

Southeast Warren at Pleasantville

Centerville at Melcher-Dallas

Twin Cedars at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Davis County at Moulton-Udell

