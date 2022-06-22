KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- There’s plenty of baseball and softball on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Wednesday. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston at Shenandoah

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine at Ar-We-Va

Whiting at Coon Rapids-Bayard (DH)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Glidden-Ralston

CAM at Boyer Valley

Non-Conference 

St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln

Kuemper Catholic at Tri-Center

Fremont-Mills at Lenox

Underwood vs. Woodbury Central (at Principal Park)

Mount Ayr at Earlham

Central Decatur at Melcher-Dallas

Ankeny Christian vs. Cardinal (at Principal Park)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston at Shenandoah

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Glidden-Ralston

Whiting at Coon Rapids-Bayard

CAM at Boyer Valley

Woodbine at Ar-We-Va

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor at Audubon

Non-Conference 

Harlan at Abraham Lincoln

St. Albert at Underwood

Fremont-Mills at Lenox

ACGC at Southwest Valley

Orient-Macksburg at Nodaway Valley

Chariton at Central Decatur

Pleasantville at Southeast Warren

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at Twin Cedars

Melcher-Dallas at Centerville

