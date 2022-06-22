(KMAland) -- There’s plenty of baseball and softball on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Wednesday. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston at Shenandoah
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine at Ar-We-Va
Whiting at Coon Rapids-Bayard (DH)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Glidden-Ralston
CAM at Boyer Valley
Non-Conference
St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln
Kuemper Catholic at Tri-Center
Fremont-Mills at Lenox
Underwood vs. Woodbury Central (at Principal Park)
Mount Ayr at Earlham
Central Decatur at Melcher-Dallas
Ankeny Christian vs. Cardinal (at Principal Park)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston at Shenandoah
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Glidden-Ralston
Whiting at Coon Rapids-Bayard
CAM at Boyer Valley
Woodbine at Ar-We-Va
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor at Audubon
Non-Conference
Harlan at Abraham Lincoln
St. Albert at Underwood
Fremont-Mills at Lenox
ACGC at Southwest Valley
Orient-Macksburg at Nodaway Valley
Chariton at Central Decatur
Pleasantville at Southeast Warren
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at Twin Cedars
Melcher-Dallas at Centerville