(KMAland) -- Treynor at Tri-Center baseball comes to KMA-FM and kmaland.com Wednesday evening.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Wednesday below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor at Tri-Center On KMA-FM 99.1 & video at kmaland.com, 7:30 PM
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren at Martensdale-St. Marys
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM at Glidden-Ralston
Ar-We-Va at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard
West Harrison at Whiting
Non-Conference
Underwood at Shenandoah
Harlan at Sioux City East
Lenox at Fremont-Mills
IKM-Manning at Boyer Valley
Earlham at Mount Ayr
Nodaway Valley at Orient-Macksburg
Melcher-Dallas at Central Decatur
Seymour at Central Decatur
Sioux City North at Lawton-Bronson
Cardinal at Moravia
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Creston
Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor at Tri-Center
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren at Martensdale-St. Marys
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM at Glidden-Ralston
Ar-We-Va at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard
West Harrison at Whiting
Bluegrass Conference
Murray at Seymour
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Harlan
Underwood at St. Albert
Riverside at East Mills
Lenox at Fremont-Mills
IKM-Manning at Boyer Valley
Nodaway Valley at Orient-Macksburg
Southwest Valley at ACGC
Central Decatur at Chariton
Lawton-Bronson at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Twin Cedars at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (DH)
Centerville at Melcher-Dallas
Cardinal at Moravia