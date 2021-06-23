KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Treynor at Tri-Center baseball comes to KMA-FM and kmaland.com Wednesday evening.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Wednesday below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor at Tri-Center On KMA-FM 99.1 & video at kmaland.com, 7:30 PM 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southeast Warren at Martensdale-St. Marys

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM at Glidden-Ralston

Ar-We-Va at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard

West Harrison at Whiting

Non-Conference 

Underwood at Shenandoah

Harlan at Sioux City East 

Lenox at Fremont-Mills 

IKM-Manning at Boyer Valley

Earlham at Mount Ayr

Nodaway Valley at Orient-Macksburg

Melcher-Dallas at Central Decatur

Seymour at Central Decatur

Sioux City North at Lawton-Bronson

Cardinal at Moravia 

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Creston

Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig 

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor at Tri-Center 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southeast Warren at Martensdale-St. Marys

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM at Glidden-Ralston

Ar-We-Va at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard

West Harrison at Whiting

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray at Seymour 

Non-Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Harlan

Underwood at St. Albert

Riverside at East Mills

Lenox at Fremont-Mills 

IKM-Manning at Boyer Valley

Nodaway Valley at Orient-Macksburg

Southwest Valley at ACGC

Central Decatur at Chariton 

Lawton-Bronson at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Twin Cedars at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (DH)

Centerville at Melcher-Dallas 

Cardinal at Moravia

