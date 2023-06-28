KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Check out the Wednesday KMAland Sports Schedule.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic at Glenwood

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Boyer Valley

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Murray

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah at Southwest Valley

Treynor at St. Albert

East Union at Essex

Missouri Valley at Woodbine

CAM at Logan-Magnolia

Audubon at Carroll

IKM-Manning at MVAOCOU

Lenox at Roland-Story (DH)

Bedford at Interstate 35

Des Moines Christian at Martensdale-St. Marys

West Central Valley at Southeast Warren

Cardinal at Moravia

Ankeny Christian at Collins-Maxwell

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic at Glenwood (DH)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Boyer Valley

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Murray

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah at Southwest Valley 

Underwood at Clarinda (DH)

Tri-Center at St. Albert

Treynor at Atlantic

Griswold at Audubon

Missouri Valley at Fremont-Mills

IKM-Manning at MVAOCOU

Grand View Christian at Nodaway Valley

Lamoni at Central Decatur

West Central Valley at East Union

Dowling Catholic at Southeast Warren

Wayne at Cardinal

Whiting at Ar-We-Va

Woodbine at West Monona

Twin Cedars at Albia

