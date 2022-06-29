(KMAland) -- The busy summer slate continues Wednesday evening with plenty of baseball and softball in KMAland. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood at Kuemper Catholic (DH)
Corner Conference
East Mills at Essex
Fremont-Mills at Sidney
Bluegrass Conference
Murray at Moulton-Udell
Non-Conference
Southwest Valley at Shenandoah
St. Albert at Treynor
Lewis Central vs. Waverly-Shell Rock at Grand View University
ACGC at Atlantic
Woodbine at Missouri Valley
Logan-Magnolia at CAM
MVAOCOU at IKM-Manning
Underwood at West Monona
Central Decatur at Lamoni
Southeast Warren at West Central Valley
Martensdale-St. Marys at Des Moines Christian
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood at Kuemper Catholic (DH)
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Murray at Moulton-Udell
Non-Conference
Southwest Valley at Shenandoah
Atlantic at Treynor
Audubon at Griswold
Fremont-Mills at Missouri Valley
MVAOCOU at IKM-Manning
Underwood at West Monona
Central Decatur at Lamoni
East Union at West Central Valley
Nodaway Valley at Grand View Christian
Albia at Twin Cedars