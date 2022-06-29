KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- The busy summer slate continues Wednesday evening with plenty of baseball and softball in KMAland. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood at Kuemper Catholic (DH)

Corner Conference 

East Mills at Essex

Fremont-Mills at Sidney

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference 

Southwest Valley at Shenandoah

St. Albert at Treynor

Lewis Central vs. Waverly-Shell Rock at Grand View University

ACGC at Atlantic 

Woodbine at Missouri Valley

Logan-Magnolia at CAM

MVAOCOU at IKM-Manning

Underwood at West Monona

Central Decatur at Lamoni

Southeast Warren at West Central Valley

Martensdale-St. Marys at Des Moines Christian

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood at Kuemper Catholic (DH) 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference 

Southwest Valley at Shenandoah

Atlantic at Treynor 

Audubon at Griswold

Fremont-Mills at Missouri Valley

MVAOCOU at IKM-Manning

Underwood at West Monona

Central Decatur at Lamoni

East Union at West Central Valley

Nodaway Valley at Grand View Christian

Albia at Twin Cedars

