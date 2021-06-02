KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- State girls tennis and golf and regional girls soccer semifinals in Iowa + Clarinda/Red Oak softball on the air with live video stream all on tap for Wednesday.

View the complete schedule linked below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Glenwood

Clarinda at Red Oak

Harlan at Lewis Central 

Denison-Schleswig at St. Albert

Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va

Glidden-Ralston at CAM

Whiting at West Harrison

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni at Orient-Macksburg

Non-Conference 

Interstate 35 at Creston

Treynor at Des Moines Christian

MVAOCOU at Missouri Valley

Logan-Magnolia at CAM

Grand View Christian at Southwest Valley

Murray at Lenox

Clarke at Central Decatur

Martensdale-St. Marys at Madrid

Earlham at Southeast Warren

Pleasantville at Melcher-Dallas

Missouri State Tournament 

Class 3 Semifinal: Jefferson (Festus) vs. St. Pius X, 11:00 AM

Class 3 Semifinal: Linn vs. Elsberry, 1:30 PM

Class 4 Semifinal: Lafayette vs. Kennett, 4:00 PM

Class 4 Semifinal: Blair Oaks vs. Hollister, 6:30 PM

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Iowa Class 1A State at Ames (G) (Boyer Valley, Jenna Reynolds, Avery Dowling, Reese Snyder, Kylie Powers)

Iowa Class 2A State at Marshalltown (G) (Treynor)

Iowa Class 3A State at Adel (G) (Creston, Danielle Hurt)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Class 2A Region 2 Semifinals (G)

Harlan at Lewis Central, 6:00 PM

Panorama at Glenwood, 5:30 PM

Class 3A Region 1 Semifinals (G)

Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln, 7:00 PM

Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson, 5:00 PM

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Glenwood

Clarinda at Red Oak On KMA 960 & VIDEO at kmaland.com, 7:30 PM

Harlan at Lewis Central 

Denison-Schleswig at St. Albert

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon at Riverside

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston at CAM

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va

Whiting at West Harrison

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni at Orient-Macksburg

Non-Conference 

Underwood at East Mills

AHSTW at Thomas Jefferson

MVAOCOU at Missouri Valley

Southwest Valley at West Central Valley

Murray at Lenox

Martensdale-St. Marys at Des Moines Christian

Central Decatur at Interstate 35

Earlham at Southeast Warren

Clarke at Wayne

Moravia at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Twin Cedars at Des Moines North

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Class 1A State Singles (Jessica Sun, Shenandoah; Maddie Frey, Creston/O-M)

Class 1A State Doubles (Rhenn Rolenc/Merced Ramirez, Red Oak; Landry Miller/Allison Narmi, St. Albert; Caroline Meis/Madison Claussen, LeMars; Morgan Driskell/Sam Dunphy, Creston/O-M)

