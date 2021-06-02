(KMAland) -- State girls tennis and golf and regional girls soccer semifinals in Iowa + Clarinda/Red Oak softball on the air with live video stream all on tap for Wednesday.
View the complete schedule linked below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Glenwood
Clarinda at Red Oak
Harlan at Lewis Central
Denison-Schleswig at St. Albert
Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va
Glidden-Ralston at CAM
Whiting at West Harrison
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni at Orient-Macksburg
Non-Conference
Interstate 35 at Creston
Treynor at Des Moines Christian
MVAOCOU at Missouri Valley
Logan-Magnolia at CAM
Grand View Christian at Southwest Valley
Murray at Lenox
Clarke at Central Decatur
Martensdale-St. Marys at Madrid
Earlham at Southeast Warren
Pleasantville at Melcher-Dallas
Missouri State Tournament
Class 3 Semifinal: Jefferson (Festus) vs. St. Pius X, 11:00 AM
Class 3 Semifinal: Linn vs. Elsberry, 1:30 PM
Class 4 Semifinal: Lafayette vs. Kennett, 4:00 PM
Class 4 Semifinal: Blair Oaks vs. Hollister, 6:30 PM
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A State at Ames (G) (Boyer Valley, Jenna Reynolds, Avery Dowling, Reese Snyder, Kylie Powers)
Iowa Class 2A State at Marshalltown (G) (Treynor)
Iowa Class 3A State at Adel (G) (Creston, Danielle Hurt)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Class 2A Region 2 Semifinals (G)
Harlan at Lewis Central, 6:00 PM
Panorama at Glenwood, 5:30 PM
Class 3A Region 1 Semifinals (G)
Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln, 7:00 PM
Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson, 5:00 PM
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Glenwood
Clarinda at Red Oak On KMA 960 & VIDEO at kmaland.com, 7:30 PM
Harlan at Lewis Central
Denison-Schleswig at St. Albert
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon at Riverside
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston at CAM
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va
Whiting at West Harrison
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni at Orient-Macksburg
Non-Conference
Underwood at East Mills
AHSTW at Thomas Jefferson
MVAOCOU at Missouri Valley
Southwest Valley at West Central Valley
Murray at Lenox
Martensdale-St. Marys at Des Moines Christian
Central Decatur at Interstate 35
Earlham at Southeast Warren
Clarke at Wayne
Moravia at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Twin Cedars at Des Moines North
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Class 1A State Singles (Jessica Sun, Shenandoah; Maddie Frey, Creston/O-M)
Class 1A State Doubles (Rhenn Rolenc/Merced Ramirez, Red Oak; Landry Miller/Allison Narmi, St. Albert; Caroline Meis/Madison Claussen, LeMars; Morgan Driskell/Sam Dunphy, Creston/O-M)