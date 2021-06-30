(KMAland) -- Check out another busy night of KMAland softball and baseball on tap for Wednesday. The full schedule is listed below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Western Iowa Conference Tournament (at Underwood)
Missouri Valley vs. Tri-Center, 5:30 PM
Treynor at Underwood, 7:30 PM
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison at Glidden-Ralston
CAM at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Ar-We-Va at Whiting
Boyer Valley at Woodbine
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian at Orient-Macksburg
Melcher-Dallas at Moravia
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Southwest Valley
Atlantic at ACGC
Lewis Central at Sioux City East
Sidney at St. Albert
Nodaway Valley at Grand View Christian
Lamoni at Central Decatur
West Central Valley at Southeast Warren
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ogden
Ankeny Christian at Saydel
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur at Southeast Warren
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison at Glidden-Ralston
CAM at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Ar-We-Va at Whiting
Boyer Valley at Woodbine
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln (DH)
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East (DH)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars (DH)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City North (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Orient-Macksburg
Seymour at Moulton-Udell
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Southwest Valley
Kuemper Catholic at IKM-Manning
Missouri Valley at Fremont-Mills
Griswold at Audubon
Melcher-Dallas at Southeast Warren
Grand View Christian at Nodaway Valley
Lamoni at Central Decatur
Collins-Maxwell at Twin Cedars
Mount Ayr Tournament
Lenox vs. Murray, 3:30 PM
East Union vs. Centerville, 2:00 PM
Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr, 6:30 PM
Wayne vs. Interstate 35, 5:00 PM