KMA Sports Logo 3
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Check out another busy night of KMAland softball and baseball on tap for Wednesday. The full schedule is listed below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Western Iowa Conference Tournament (at Underwood) 

Missouri Valley vs. Tri-Center, 5:30 PM

Treynor at Underwood, 7:30 PM

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison at Glidden-Ralston

CAM at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Ar-We-Va at Whiting

Boyer Valley at Woodbine

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian at Orient-Macksburg

Melcher-Dallas at Moravia

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah at Southwest Valley

Atlantic at ACGC

Lewis Central at Sioux City East

Sidney at St. Albert

Nodaway Valley at Grand View Christian 

Lamoni at Central Decatur

West Central Valley at Southeast Warren

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ogden

Ankeny Christian at Saydel

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Central Decatur at Southeast Warren 

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison at Glidden-Ralston

CAM at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Ar-We-Va at Whiting

Boyer Valley at Woodbine

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars (DH)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City North (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal at Orient-Macksburg

Seymour at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah at Southwest Valley

Kuemper Catholic at IKM-Manning

Missouri Valley at Fremont-Mills

Griswold at Audubon

Melcher-Dallas at Southeast Warren

Grand View Christian at Nodaway Valley 

Lamoni at Central Decatur

Collins-Maxwell at Twin Cedars 

Mount Ayr Tournament 

Lenox vs. Murray, 3:30 PM

East Union vs. Centerville, 2:00 PM

Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr, 6:30 PM

Wayne vs. Interstate 35, 5:00 PM

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.