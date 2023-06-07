(KMAland) -- There’s plenty of KMAland baseball and softball on tap for Wednesday. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston
Boyer Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
CAM at West Harrison
Non-Conference
Sioux City West at Glenwood
St. Albert at Underwood
Riverside at Lenox
Tri-Center at Southwest Valley
Wayne at Melcher-Dallas
Murray at Southeast Warren
Nodaway Valley at Earlham
Central Decatur at Pleasantville
Panorama at Martensdale-St. Marys
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston
Boyer Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
CAM at West Harrison
Non-Conference
Clarinda at Dowling Catholic (DH)
Harlan at Underwood
St. Albert at Missouri Valley
Ar-We-Va at IKM-Manning
Tri-Center at Southwest Valley
Riverside at Lenox
AHSTW at ACGC
Nodaway Valley at Earlham
Panorama at Martensdale-St. Marys
Murray at Southeast Warren
Grand View Christian at Central Decatur
Wayne at Interstate 35
Moravia at Des Moines Hoover (DH)