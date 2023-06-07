KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- There’s plenty of KMAland baseball and softball on tap for Wednesday. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston

Boyer Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

CAM at West Harrison

Non-Conference 

Sioux City West at Glenwood

St. Albert at Underwood

Riverside at Lenox

Tri-Center at Southwest Valley

Wayne at Melcher-Dallas

Murray at Southeast Warren

Nodaway Valley at Earlham

Central Decatur at Pleasantville

Panorama at Martensdale-St. Marys

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston

Boyer Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

CAM at West Harrison

Non-Conference 

Clarinda at Dowling Catholic (DH)

Harlan at Underwood

St. Albert at Missouri Valley 

Ar-We-Va at IKM-Manning

Tri-Center at Southwest Valley

Riverside at Lenox

AHSTW at ACGC

Nodaway Valley at Earlham

Panorama at Martensdale-St. Marys

Murray at Southeast Warren

Grand View Christian at Central Decatur

Wayne at Interstate 35

Moravia at Des Moines Hoover (DH)

