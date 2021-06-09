(KMAland) -- Shenandoah hosts Riverside Wednesday evening on kmaland.com while there is plenty of other high school baseball and softball action on the slate.
View the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Wednesday below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at CAM
Woodbine at Boyer Valley
Whiting at Ar-We-Va
Glidden-Ralston at West Harrison
Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic at Underwood
Stanton at Orient-Macksburg
Riverside at East Mills
Tri-Center at Southwest Valley
Coon Rapids-Bayard at IKM-Manning (completion of previous game + another game)
Nodaway Valley at Earlham
Wayne at Melcher-Dallas
Panorama at Martensdale-St. Marys
Central Decatur at Pleasantville
Murray at Southeast Warren
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Woodbine at Boyer Valley
Whiting at Ar-We-Va
Glidden-Ralston at West Harrison
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
Riverside at Shenandoah On KMAX-Stream & video at kmaland.com
Southwest Valley at Red Oak
Thomas Jefferson at St. Albert
Harlan at Underwood
East Mills at Lenox
Stanton at Orient-Macksburg
East Union at Griswold
Nodaway Valley at Earlham
Grand View Christian at Central Decatur
Wayne at Interstate 35
Panorama at Martensdale-St. Marys
Murray at Southeast Warren