(KMAland) -- Shenandoah hosts Riverside Wednesday evening on kmaland.com while there is plenty of other high school baseball and softball action on the slate.

View the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Wednesday below. 

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at CAM

Woodbine at Boyer Valley

Whiting at Ar-We-Va

Glidden-Ralston at West Harrison

Non-Conference 

Kuemper Catholic at Underwood

Stanton at Orient-Macksburg

Riverside at East Mills 

Tri-Center at Southwest Valley 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at IKM-Manning (completion of previous game + another game)

Nodaway Valley at Earlham 

Wayne at Melcher-Dallas

Panorama at Martensdale-St. Marys

Central Decatur at Pleasantville 

Murray at Southeast Warren 

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Woodbine at Boyer Valley

Whiting at Ar-We-Va

Glidden-Ralston at West Harrison

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal at Melcher-Dallas

Non-Conference 

Riverside at Shenandoah On KMAX-Stream & video at kmaland.com

Southwest Valley at Red Oak

Thomas Jefferson at St. Albert

Harlan at Underwood

East Mills at Lenox

Stanton at Orient-Macksburg

East Union at Griswold

Nodaway Valley at Earlham

Grand View Christian at Central Decatur

Wayne at Interstate 35

Panorama at Martensdale-St. Marys

Murray at Southeast Warren

