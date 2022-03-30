(KMAland) -- One golf and one tennis event on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Wednesday.
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
East Atchison, Rock Port at Mound City (B)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Maryville at Cameron Tournament (B)
Overcast skies and windy. High near 45F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Rain and snow showers this evening. A snow shower or two overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Updated: March 30, 2022 @ 8:28 am
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
