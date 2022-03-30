KMA Sports Logo 3
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- One golf and one tennis event on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Wednesday.

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

East Atchison, Rock Port at Mound City (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Cameron Tournament (B)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.