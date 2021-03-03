KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Coverage from another two games in Des Moines and six in Lincoln on the slate for Wednesday.

Check out the full schedule and KMA Sports coverage plans below.

GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 2A State Quarterfinals 

Treynor vs. Dike-New Hartford, 10:00 AM On KMA-FM 99.1

West Branch vs. Grundy Center, 12:00 PM

Iowa Class 1A State Quarterfinals 

Bishop Garrigan vs. Springville, 2:00 PM

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton vs. MMCRU, 4:00 PM Follow @d2mart 

Newell-Fonda vs. Kingsley-Pierson, 6:00 PM

Saint Ansgar vs. Montezuma, 8:00 PM

Missouri Class 1 State Sectionals 

Stanberry at Platte Valley, 6:00 PM Follow @TrevMaeder96

Scott County Central vs. Delta, 6:00 PM

South Iron vs. Chadwick, 6:00 PM

Community at Leeton, 6:00 PM

North Shelby at Meadville, 6:00 PM

Walnut Grove at Climax Springs, 6:00 PM

McAuley Catholic vs. Montrose, 6:00 PM

Sante Fe vs. Mercer, 6:00 PM

Missouri Class 2 State Sectionals 

Holcomb at Ellington, 6:00 PM

Viburnum at Oran, 6:00 PM

Dora at Richland, 6:00 PM

Blue Eye at Greenfield, 6:00 PM

Scotland County at New Haven, 6:00 PM

Eugene at Harrisburg, 6:00 PM

Wellington-Napoleon at Archie, 6:00 PM

Bishop LeBlond at Plattsburg, 6:00 PM

Missouri Class 3 State Sectionals 

Woodland vs. Twin Rivers, 6:00 PM

Life for Life Academy Charter vs. West County, 6:00 PM

Strafford at Steelville, 6:00 PM

Miller vs. Ash Grove, 6:00 PM

Duchesne vs. Clark County, 6:00 PM

Tipton vs. South Callaway, 6:00 PM

Barstow vs. Skyline, 6:00 PM

Milan at Lawson, 6:00 PM

Nebraska Class B State Quarterfinals (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)

Elkhorn North vs. Omaha Gross, 9:00 AM

Crete vs. Scottsbluff, 11:15 AM

Nebraska Class C1 State Quarterfinals (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)

GICC vs. Winnebago, 1:30 PM

Broken Bow vs. North Bend, 4:00 PM

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Sidney, 6:15 PM

Hastings CC vs. Syracuse, 8:30 PM Follow @hansen15_hansen

Nebraska Class C2 State Quarterfinals (at Lincoln Southeast)

Crofton vs. Centennial, 11:00 AM

Bridgeport vs. Lourdes Central Catholic, 1:30 PM Follow @hansen15_hansen 

Wood River vs. BRLD, 4:00 PM

GACC vs. Ponca, 6:30 PM

Nebraska Class D1 State Quarterfinals (at Lincoln Southwest)

Pleasanton vs. Elmwood-Murdock, 11:00 AM Follow @hansen15_hansen 

Archbishop Bergan vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 1:30 PM

Weeping Water vs. BDS, 4:00 PM Follow @ColePeterson_7 

Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. South Platte, 6:30 PM

Nebraska Class D2 State Quarterfinals (at Lincoln North Star)

Humphrey St. Francis vs. Sterling, 11:00 AM Follow @HaileyRyerson 

Mullen vs. Exeter-Milligan, 1:30 PM

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Maywood-Hayes Center, 4:00 PM Follow @HaileyRyerson 

CWC vs. Wynot, 6:30 PM

BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE 

Missouri Class 4 District 16 Semifinals 

Maryville at Benton, 6:00 PM

Chillicothe at Richmond, 6:00 PM

