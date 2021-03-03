(KMAland) -- Coverage from another two games in Des Moines and six in Lincoln on the slate for Wednesday.
Check out the full schedule and KMA Sports coverage plans below.
GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Treynor vs. Dike-New Hartford, 10:00 AM On KMA-FM 99.1
West Branch vs. Grundy Center, 12:00 PM
Iowa Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Bishop Garrigan vs. Springville, 2:00 PM
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton vs. MMCRU, 4:00 PM Follow @d2mart
Newell-Fonda vs. Kingsley-Pierson, 6:00 PM
Saint Ansgar vs. Montezuma, 8:00 PM
Missouri Class 1 State Sectionals
Stanberry at Platte Valley, 6:00 PM Follow @TrevMaeder96
Scott County Central vs. Delta, 6:00 PM
South Iron vs. Chadwick, 6:00 PM
Community at Leeton, 6:00 PM
North Shelby at Meadville, 6:00 PM
Walnut Grove at Climax Springs, 6:00 PM
McAuley Catholic vs. Montrose, 6:00 PM
Sante Fe vs. Mercer, 6:00 PM
Missouri Class 2 State Sectionals
Holcomb at Ellington, 6:00 PM
Viburnum at Oran, 6:00 PM
Dora at Richland, 6:00 PM
Blue Eye at Greenfield, 6:00 PM
Scotland County at New Haven, 6:00 PM
Eugene at Harrisburg, 6:00 PM
Wellington-Napoleon at Archie, 6:00 PM
Bishop LeBlond at Plattsburg, 6:00 PM
Missouri Class 3 State Sectionals
Woodland vs. Twin Rivers, 6:00 PM
Life for Life Academy Charter vs. West County, 6:00 PM
Strafford at Steelville, 6:00 PM
Miller vs. Ash Grove, 6:00 PM
Duchesne vs. Clark County, 6:00 PM
Tipton vs. South Callaway, 6:00 PM
Barstow vs. Skyline, 6:00 PM
Milan at Lawson, 6:00 PM
Nebraska Class B State Quarterfinals (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
Elkhorn North vs. Omaha Gross, 9:00 AM
Crete vs. Scottsbluff, 11:15 AM
Nebraska Class C1 State Quarterfinals (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
GICC vs. Winnebago, 1:30 PM
Broken Bow vs. North Bend, 4:00 PM
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Sidney, 6:15 PM
Hastings CC vs. Syracuse, 8:30 PM Follow @hansen15_hansen
Nebraska Class C2 State Quarterfinals (at Lincoln Southeast)
Crofton vs. Centennial, 11:00 AM
Bridgeport vs. Lourdes Central Catholic, 1:30 PM Follow @hansen15_hansen
Wood River vs. BRLD, 4:00 PM
GACC vs. Ponca, 6:30 PM
Nebraska Class D1 State Quarterfinals (at Lincoln Southwest)
Pleasanton vs. Elmwood-Murdock, 11:00 AM Follow @hansen15_hansen
Archbishop Bergan vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 1:30 PM
Weeping Water vs. BDS, 4:00 PM Follow @ColePeterson_7
Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. South Platte, 6:30 PM
Nebraska Class D2 State Quarterfinals (at Lincoln North Star)
Humphrey St. Francis vs. Sterling, 11:00 AM Follow @HaileyRyerson
Mullen vs. Exeter-Milligan, 1:30 PM
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Maywood-Hayes Center, 4:00 PM Follow @HaileyRyerson
CWC vs. Wynot, 6:30 PM
BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE
Missouri Class 4 District 16 Semifinals
Maryville at Benton, 6:00 PM
Chillicothe at Richmond, 6:00 PM