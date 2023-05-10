(KMAland) -- Iowa sectional golf and regional singles and doubles tennis, Nebraska state soccer and Nebraska district track continues on the Wednesday KMAland Sports Schedule. Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Bishop LeBlond at South Holt
Savannah at Plattsburg
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A Sectional at St. Edmond (Coon Rapids-Bayard, Glidden-Ralston)
Iowa Class 1A Sectional at Tri-Center (Audubon, Boyer Valley, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia, Tri-Center, Woodbine)
Iowa Class 1A Sectional at Lynnville-Sully (Martensdale-St. Marys, Melcher-Dallas)
Iowa Class 1A Sectional at North Mahaska (Moravia, Mormon Trail, Southeast Warren, Wayne)
Iowa Class 1A Sectional at Sidney (CAM, East Mills, Essex, Fremont-Mills, Hamburg, Riverside, Sidney, St. Albert) Twitter: @TrevMaeder96
Iowa Class 1A Sectional at Mount Ayr (Bedford, East Union, Griswold, Lamoni, Lenox, Mount Ayr)
Iowa Class 2A Sectional at MVAOCOU (AHSTW, Kuemper Catholic, Missouri Valley, Underwood)
Iowa Class 2A Sectional at Shenandoah (Central Decatur, Clarinda, Nodaway Valley, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Southwest Valley, Treynor) Twitter: @d2mart
Iowa Class 3A Sectional at Lewis Central (Creston, Glenwood, Harlan, Lewis Central)
Iowa Class 3A Sectional at Denison-Schleswig (Atlantic, Denison-Schleswig)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Nebraska Class B State Quarterfinals
Bennington vs. Conestoga, 12:00 PM (B)
Schuyler vs. South Sioux City, 2:00 PM (B)
Skutt Catholic vs. Elkhorn North, 5:30 PM (B)
Lexington vs. Scotus Central Catholic, 7:30 PM (B)
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A Singles & Doubles Region 1 at Spencer (Bishop Heelan Catholic, Denison-Schleswig, LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
Iowa Class 1A Singles & Doubles Region 2 at Atlantic (Atlantic, Audubon, Clarinda, St. Albert, Glenwood, Harlan, Kuemper Catholic, Lewis Central, Shenandoah) Twitter: @NickStavas
Iowa Class 1A Singles & Doubles Region 3 at Pella (Creston, Red Oak, Southwest Valley)
Iowa Class 2A Singles & Doubles Region 1 at Ames (Sioux City North)
Iowa Class 2A Singles & Doubles Region 2 at Waukee Northwest (Sioux City East, Sioux City West)
Iowa Class 2A Singles & Doubles Region 3 at WDM Valley (Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
Nebraska Class D District 1 at Pawnee City/Hosted by Falls City Sacred Heart (Falls City Sacred Heart, Humboldt-TRS, Johnson-Brock, Sterling)