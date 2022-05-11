(KMAland) -- A big day of boys sectional golf and girls singles and doubles regional tennis in the state of Iowa is slated for Wednesday. KMA Sports will have coverage from Sidney, Treynor, Denison and Shenandoah.
Check out the full Wednesday schedule below.
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Iowa Boys Class 1A Sectional at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge (Audubon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Glidden-Ralston, IKM-Manning)
Iowa Boys Class 1A Sectional at Mount Ayr (Ankeny Christian, East Union, Lamoni, Mormon Trail, Mount Ayr, Wayne)
Iowa Boys Class 1A Sectional at North Mahaska (Martensdale-St. Marys, Melcher-Dallas, Moravia, Southeast Warren)
Iowa Boys Class 1A Sectional at Kingsley-Pierson (Logan-Magnolia, Woodbine)
Iowa Boys Class 1A Sectional at Boyer Valley (AHSTW, Boyer Valley, CAM, Griswold, Riverside, St. Albert, Tri-Center)
Iowa Boys Class 1A Sectional at Sidney (Bedford, East Mills, Essex-Stanton, Fremont-Mills, Lenox, Sidney, Southwest Valley) Follow @d2mart
Iowa Boys Class 2A Sectional at Treynor (Clarinda, Missouri Valley, Nodaway Valley, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood) Follow @TrevMaeder96
Iowa Boys Class 2A Sectional at South Hamilton (Kuemper Catholic)
Iowa Boys Class 2A Sectional at Central Decatur (Central Decatur)
Iowa Boys Class 3A Sectional at Denison-Schleswig (Atlantic, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Harlan, Lewis Central) Follow @nickstavas
Iowa Boys Class 3A Sectional at Knoxville (Creston)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Sioux City West at Sioux City North (G)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (B)
Nebraska Class B State Tournament — Quarterfinals
Skutt Catholic vs. Elkhorn North, 12:00 PM
Columbus Scotus vs. Northwest, 2:00 PM
Norris vs. Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central, 5:30 PM
Duchesne Academy vs. Bennington, 7:30 PM
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A Girls Singles & Doubles Region 1 at LeMars (Heelan, Denison-Schleswig, LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
Iowa Class 1A Girls Singles & Doubles Region 2 at Atlantic (Audubon, Atlantic, Harlan, Kuemper Catholic, Lewis Central, St. Albert)
Iowa Class 1A Girls Singles & Doubles Region 3 at Shenandoah (Clarinda, Creston, Glenwood, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Southwest Valley) Follow @AdamKiesel22
Iowa Class 2A Girls Singles & Doubles Region 1 at Fort Dodge (Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West)
Iowa Class 2A Girls Singles & Doubles Region 2 at Johnston (Abraham Lincoln)
Iowa Class 2A Girls Singles & Doubles Region 3 at WDM Valley (Thomas Jefferson)