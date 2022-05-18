KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- District baseball championships in Missouri, regional final girls golf and boys substate team tennis in Iowa and state track begins in Nebraska on Wednesday.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston

Non-Conference

Logan-Magnolia at Kuemper Catholic

Denison-Schleswig at Storm Lake

West Harrison at Missouri Valley

Perry at Ankeny Christian

Missouri District Championships 

Class 1 District 16: Platte Valley vs. St. Joseph Christian at Northeast Nodaway, 5:00 PM

Class 2 District 16: East Atchison at Maysville, 5:30 PM

Class 4 District 16: Savannah vs. Maryville at Lafayette, 6:00 PM

Nebraska Class A State Tournament 

Millard South vs. Lincoln East, 4:00 PM

Millard West vs. Creighton Prep, 7:00 PM

Nebraska Class B State Tournament 

Waverly vs. Skutt Catholic, 4:00 PM

Elkhorn North vs. Central City/Fullerton/Centura, 7:00 PM

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 1A Region 1 Final at Newell Golf Club (G)

Iowa Class 1A Region 2 Final at Crestwood Hills Golf Course, CAM (G) Follow @nickstavas

Iowa Class 1A Region 3 Final at Diamond Trail Golf Course, Lynville-Sully (G)

Iowa Class 2A Region 3 Final at Nishna Hills Golf Club, Atlantic (G) Follow @TrevMaeder96

Iowa Class 3A Region 1 Final at Majestic Hills Golf Course, Denison (G)

Iowa Class 4A Region 1 Final at Veenker Memorial Golf Course, Ames (G)

Iowa Class 4A Region 3 Final at Elmwood Country Club, Marshalltown (G)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 1A Region 1 Quarterfinals 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)

Iowa Class 1A Region 2 First Round 

AHSTW at Underwood (G)

St. Albert at Harlan (G)

Missouri Valley at Tri-Center (G)

Logan-Magnolia at Treynor (G)

Iowa Class 1A Region 3 Quarterfinals 

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley at Des Moines Christian (G)

Kuemper Catholic at Panorama (G)

Missouri Class 2 District 8 Semifinal 

Maryville at Chillicothe (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 1A Substate at Kuemper Catholic 

Denison-Schleswig vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central

Kuemper Catholic vs. Spencer

Iowa Class 1A Substate at Pella Christian 

Shenandoah vs. Pella

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

Nebraska Class A & B State Track & Field Championships

