(KMAland) -- District baseball championships in Missouri, regional final girls golf and boys substate team tennis in Iowa and state track begins in Nebraska on Wednesday.
Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston
Non-Conference
Logan-Magnolia at Kuemper Catholic
Denison-Schleswig at Storm Lake
West Harrison at Missouri Valley
Perry at Ankeny Christian
Missouri District Championships
Class 1 District 16: Platte Valley vs. St. Joseph Christian at Northeast Nodaway, 5:00 PM
Class 2 District 16: East Atchison at Maysville, 5:30 PM
Class 4 District 16: Savannah vs. Maryville at Lafayette, 6:00 PM
Nebraska Class A State Tournament
Millard South vs. Lincoln East, 4:00 PM
Millard West vs. Creighton Prep, 7:00 PM
Nebraska Class B State Tournament
Waverly vs. Skutt Catholic, 4:00 PM
Elkhorn North vs. Central City/Fullerton/Centura, 7:00 PM
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A Region 1 Final at Newell Golf Club (G)
Iowa Class 1A Region 2 Final at Crestwood Hills Golf Course, CAM (G) Follow @nickstavas
Iowa Class 1A Region 3 Final at Diamond Trail Golf Course, Lynville-Sully (G)
Iowa Class 2A Region 3 Final at Nishna Hills Golf Club, Atlantic (G) Follow @TrevMaeder96
Iowa Class 3A Region 1 Final at Majestic Hills Golf Course, Denison (G)
Iowa Class 4A Region 1 Final at Veenker Memorial Golf Course, Ames (G)
Iowa Class 4A Region 3 Final at Elmwood Country Club, Marshalltown (G)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A Region 1 Quarterfinals
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
Iowa Class 1A Region 2 First Round
AHSTW at Underwood (G)
St. Albert at Harlan (G)
Missouri Valley at Tri-Center (G)
Logan-Magnolia at Treynor (G)
Iowa Class 1A Region 3 Quarterfinals
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley at Des Moines Christian (G)
Kuemper Catholic at Panorama (G)
Missouri Class 2 District 8 Semifinal
Maryville at Chillicothe (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A Substate at Kuemper Catholic
Denison-Schleswig vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central
Kuemper Catholic vs. Spencer
Iowa Class 1A Substate at Pella Christian
Shenandoah vs. Pella
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
Nebraska Class A & B State Track & Field Championships