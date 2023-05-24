KMA Sports Logo 3
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Plenty of baseball and softball along with state golf and tennis on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Wednesday.

Check out the complete KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va

Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley

CAM at Woodbine

Non-Conference

Shenandoah at Missouri Valley

Underwood at Glenwood

Abraham Lincoln at St. Albert On KMAX-Stream

Harlan at Sioux City East

Tri-Center at Kuemper Catholic

Creston at Van Meter

IKM-Manning at Stanton

Southwest Valley at East Mills

West Monona at Riverside

Central Decatur at Grand View Christin

Moravia at Southeast Warren

East Union at Twin Cedars

West Harrison at Whiting

ACGC at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Missouri Class 1 State Quarterfinals 

Platte Valley at Green City

Sacred Heart vs. Community (at Ladonnia)

Cooter vs. Greenwood (at Brookline)

St. Elizabeth at Liberal

Missouri Class 2 State Quarterfinals 

Chaffee at Bernie

Salisbury vs. Putnam County

Iberia at Ash Grove

Maysville at Tipton

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Nebraska Boys Class C State Golf Tournament at Elks Country Club (Columbus)

Nebraska Boys Class D State Golf Tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Club (North Platte)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate Championships

Underwood at Treynor

Unity Christian at Western Christian

Denver at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Hudson at Columbus Catholic

Beckman Catholic at Regina Catholic

West Branch at Pella Christian 

West Liberty vs. Mediapolis (at Muscatine)

Van Meter at Des Moines Christian

Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate Championships

Glenwood at Perry

Sioux Center at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Webster City

Center Point-Urbana at Decorah

Williamsburg at Gilbert

Knoxville at Nevada

Chariton at Greene County

Burlington Notre Dame at Assumption

Iowa Boys Class 3A Substate Championships

Lewis Central at Dallas Center-Grimes

Storm Lake at Denison-Schleswig

Newton at Humboldt

Fort Madison at Iowa City Liberty

Pella at Des Moines Hoover

North Scott at Marion

Norwalk at Urbandale

Xavier at Carlisle

Iowa Boys Class 4A Substate Championships

Sioux City North at WDM Valley

Des Moines East at Ames

Ankeny Centennial at Waukee Northwest

Dubuque Senior at Iowa City West

Pleasant Valley at Prairie

Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Iowa City High

Southeast Polk at Dowling Catholic

Des Moines North at Johnston

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Western Iowa Conference

Logan-Magnolia at Treynor

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va

CAM at Woodbine

Non-Conference 

Essex at Red Oak

Underwood at Glenwood

Atlantic at Missouri Valley

Harlan at AHSTW

Abraham Lincoln at Denison-Schleswig

Kuemper Catholic at IKM-Manning

Southwest Valley at East Mills

Tri-Center at Griswold

West Monona at Riverside

Martensdale-St. Marys at Twin Cedars

Southeast Warren at Woodward-Granger

West Harrison at Whiting

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Iowa Class 1A Boys State Singles & Doubles Tournament (at Waterloo)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.