(KMAland) -- Plenty of baseball and softball along with state golf and tennis on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Wednesday.
Check out the complete KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va
Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley
CAM at Woodbine
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Missouri Valley
Underwood at Glenwood
Abraham Lincoln at St. Albert On KMAX-Stream
Harlan at Sioux City East
Tri-Center at Kuemper Catholic
Creston at Van Meter
IKM-Manning at Stanton
Southwest Valley at East Mills
West Monona at Riverside
Central Decatur at Grand View Christin
Moravia at Southeast Warren
East Union at Twin Cedars
West Harrison at Whiting
ACGC at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Missouri Class 1 State Quarterfinals
Platte Valley at Green City
Sacred Heart vs. Community (at Ladonnia)
Cooter vs. Greenwood (at Brookline)
St. Elizabeth at Liberal
Missouri Class 2 State Quarterfinals
Chaffee at Bernie
Salisbury vs. Putnam County
Iberia at Ash Grove
Maysville at Tipton
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Nebraska Boys Class C State Golf Tournament at Elks Country Club (Columbus)
Nebraska Boys Class D State Golf Tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Club (North Platte)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate Championships
Underwood at Treynor
Unity Christian at Western Christian
Denver at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Hudson at Columbus Catholic
Beckman Catholic at Regina Catholic
West Branch at Pella Christian
West Liberty vs. Mediapolis (at Muscatine)
Van Meter at Des Moines Christian
Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate Championships
Glenwood at Perry
Sioux Center at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Webster City
Center Point-Urbana at Decorah
Williamsburg at Gilbert
Knoxville at Nevada
Chariton at Greene County
Burlington Notre Dame at Assumption
Iowa Boys Class 3A Substate Championships
Lewis Central at Dallas Center-Grimes
Storm Lake at Denison-Schleswig
Newton at Humboldt
Fort Madison at Iowa City Liberty
Pella at Des Moines Hoover
North Scott at Marion
Norwalk at Urbandale
Xavier at Carlisle
Iowa Boys Class 4A Substate Championships
Sioux City North at WDM Valley
Des Moines East at Ames
Ankeny Centennial at Waukee Northwest
Dubuque Senior at Iowa City West
Pleasant Valley at Prairie
Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Iowa City High
Southeast Polk at Dowling Catholic
Des Moines North at Johnston
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia at Treynor
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va
CAM at Woodbine
Non-Conference
Essex at Red Oak
Underwood at Glenwood
Atlantic at Missouri Valley
Harlan at AHSTW
Abraham Lincoln at Denison-Schleswig
Kuemper Catholic at IKM-Manning
Southwest Valley at East Mills
Tri-Center at Griswold
West Monona at Riverside
Martensdale-St. Marys at Twin Cedars
Southeast Warren at Woodward-Granger
West Harrison at Whiting
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A Boys State Singles & Doubles Tournament (at Waterloo)