KMA Sports Logo 3
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The final day of singles & doubles state tennis, Nebraska state golf finishes up, Iowa boys substate soccer and plenty of baseball and softball on the Wednesday KMAland Sports Schedule.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW at Audubon

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Boyer Valley at Glidden-Ralston

West Harrison at Whiting

Woodbine at CAM

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray at Melcher-Dallas

Non-Conference 

Missouri Valley at Shenandoah

Glenwood at Underwood

Abraham Lincoln at St. Albert

Nodaway Valley at Atlantic

Kuemper Catholic at Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central

Van Meter at Creston

East Mills at Southwest Valley

Riverside at West Monona

Seymour at Central Decatur

ACGC at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Missouri Class 1 State Quarterfinals 

Platte Valley at North Shelby, 5:00 PM

St. Elizabeth at Billings, 5:00 PM

Northwest (Hughesville) at Northeast (Cairo), 5:00 PM

Oran vs. Norwood, 4:30 PM

Missouri Class 2 State Quarterfinals 

Portageville at Greenville, 5:00 PM

Gainesville at Marionville, 6:00 PM

Putnam County at Russellville, 5:30 PM

Windsor at Plattsburg, 6:00 PM

Missouri Class 4 State Sectionals 

Aurora at Summit Christian Academy, 12:00 PM

Marshall vs. Oak Grove, 5:30 PM

Savannah at Excelsior Springs, 3:00 PM

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Nebraska Class C Boys State Tournament 

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Iowa Class 1A Substate Finals 

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley at Treynor (B) 

Sioux Center at Western Christian (B)

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at North Fayette Valley (B)

Regina Catholic at Beckman Catholic (B)

Prince of Peace at Davenport Assumption (B)

Columbus Catholic at Burlington Notre Dame (B)

West Liberty at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (B)

Des Moines Christian at Nevada (B)

Iowa Class 2A Substate Finals

Glenwood at Lewis Central (B) Follow @TrevMaeder96

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Spencer (B)

Perry at Humboldt (B)

Cedar Rapids Xavier at Gilbert (B)

Decorah at Marion (B)

Solon at Bondurant-Farrar (B)

Fort Madison at Pella (B)

Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Newton at Johnston (B)

Iowa Class 3A Substate Finals 

Sioux City East at Ankeny (B)

Dowling Catholic at Waukee Northwest (B)

Iowa City High at Johnston (B)

Cedar Falls at Iowa City West (B)

Iowa City Liberty at Cedar Rapids Prairie (B)

Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley (B)

Des Moines Hoover at Ankeny Centennial (B)

Des Moines East at Urbandale (B)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Boyer Valley at Glidden-Ralston

West Harrison at Whiting

Woodbine at CAM

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray at Melcher-Dallas

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah at Nodaway Valley

Glenwood at Underwood

Missouri Valley at Atlantic

Harlan at AHSTW

Denison-Schleswig at Abraham Lincoln 

Kuemper Catholic at IKM-Manning

East Mills at Southwest Valley

Griswold at Tri-Center

Riverside at West Monona

Des Moines North at East Union

Seymour at Central Decatur

Twin Cedars at Martensdale-St. Marys

Woodward-Granger at Southeast Warren

Sioux City West at MVAOCOU (DH)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Iowa Class 1A State Tennis Tournament at Waterloo (B)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.