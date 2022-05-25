(KMAland) -- The final day of singles & doubles state tennis, Nebraska state golf finishes up, Iowa boys substate soccer and plenty of baseball and softball on the Wednesday KMAland Sports Schedule.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW at Audubon
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Boyer Valley at Glidden-Ralston
West Harrison at Whiting
Woodbine at CAM
Bluegrass Conference
Murray at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
Missouri Valley at Shenandoah
Glenwood at Underwood
Abraham Lincoln at St. Albert
Nodaway Valley at Atlantic
Kuemper Catholic at Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central
Van Meter at Creston
East Mills at Southwest Valley
Riverside at West Monona
Seymour at Central Decatur
ACGC at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Missouri Class 1 State Quarterfinals
Platte Valley at North Shelby, 5:00 PM
St. Elizabeth at Billings, 5:00 PM
Northwest (Hughesville) at Northeast (Cairo), 5:00 PM
Oran vs. Norwood, 4:30 PM
Missouri Class 2 State Quarterfinals
Portageville at Greenville, 5:00 PM
Gainesville at Marionville, 6:00 PM
Putnam County at Russellville, 5:30 PM
Windsor at Plattsburg, 6:00 PM
Missouri Class 4 State Sectionals
Aurora at Summit Christian Academy, 12:00 PM
Marshall vs. Oak Grove, 5:30 PM
Savannah at Excelsior Springs, 3:00 PM
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Nebraska Class C Boys State Tournament
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A Substate Finals
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley at Treynor (B)
Sioux Center at Western Christian (B)
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at North Fayette Valley (B)
Regina Catholic at Beckman Catholic (B)
Prince of Peace at Davenport Assumption (B)
Columbus Catholic at Burlington Notre Dame (B)
West Liberty at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (B)
Des Moines Christian at Nevada (B)
Iowa Class 2A Substate Finals
Glenwood at Lewis Central (B) Follow @TrevMaeder96
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Spencer (B)
Perry at Humboldt (B)
Cedar Rapids Xavier at Gilbert (B)
Decorah at Marion (B)
Solon at Bondurant-Farrar (B)
Fort Madison at Pella (B)
Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Newton at Johnston (B)
Iowa Class 3A Substate Finals
Sioux City East at Ankeny (B)
Dowling Catholic at Waukee Northwest (B)
Iowa City High at Johnston (B)
Cedar Falls at Iowa City West (B)
Iowa City Liberty at Cedar Rapids Prairie (B)
Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley (B)
Des Moines Hoover at Ankeny Centennial (B)
Des Moines East at Urbandale (B)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Boyer Valley at Glidden-Ralston
West Harrison at Whiting
Woodbine at CAM
Bluegrass Conference
Murray at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Nodaway Valley
Glenwood at Underwood
Missouri Valley at Atlantic
Harlan at AHSTW
Denison-Schleswig at Abraham Lincoln
Kuemper Catholic at IKM-Manning
East Mills at Southwest Valley
Griswold at Tri-Center
Riverside at West Monona
Des Moines North at East Union
Seymour at Central Decatur
Twin Cedars at Martensdale-St. Marys
Woodward-Granger at Southeast Warren
Sioux City West at MVAOCOU (DH)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A State Tennis Tournament at Waterloo (B)