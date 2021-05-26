KMA Sports Logo 3
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- St. Albert/Abraham Lincoln baseball and Underwood/Glenwood softball on the air tonight with live video from Glenwood.

Check out the KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr at Lenox

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston

Boyer Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Murray 

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah at Missouri Valley

Underwood at Glenwood

Abraham Lincoln at St. Albert On KMAX-Stream1

Sioux City East at Lewis Central

Creston at Van Meter

Stanton at Nodaway Valley

Woodbine at Tri-Center 

Central Decatur at Seymour 

Missouri Class 1 State Quarterfinal 

Norwood at Oran

Pattonsburg at Green City

St. Elizabeth at Lockwood

Wellsville-Middletown at Leeton

Missouri Class 2 State Quarterfinal 

Meadow Heights at Holcomb

East Buchanan at Lone Jack

Marionville at Gainesville

Putnam County at Eugene

Missouri Class 3 State Sectional 

Skyline at Strafford

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Day 2 Nebraska State Championships 

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Iowa Class 1A Region 1 Quarterfinals (G) 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Tri-Center 

MOC-Floyd Valley at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Iowa Class 1A Region 2 Quarterfinals (G) 

Logan-Magnolia at Missouri Valley

AHSTW at Treynor

St. Albert at Underwood

Iowa Class 1A Region 3 Quarterfinals (G) 

Creston at Van Meter

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley at Kuemper Catholic

Boys Substate

Girls Regional

Iowa Class 1A Substate Finals (B) 

Treynor at St. Albert

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley vs. Greene County (at Des Moines Christian)

Sioux Center at Western Christian

North Fayette Valley at Beckman Catholic

Mediapolis at Burlington Notre Dame

Mid-Prairie at West Liberty

Solon at Regina Catholic

Garner Hayfield Ventura at Columbus Catholic

Iowa Class 2A Substate Finals (B) 

Creston at ADM

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Storm Lake

Gilbert at Dallas Center-Grimes

Marion at Grinnell

Carlisle at Bondurant-Farrar

Fort Madison at Pella

Wahlert Catholic at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Waverly-Shell Rock at Vinton-Shellsburg

Iowa Class 3A Substate Finals (B) 

Lewis Central at Sioux City West

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Cedar Rapids Prairie

Dubuque Senior at Cedar Falls

Bettendorf at Iowa City West

Dowling Catholic at Johnson

Iowa City High at Pleasant Valley

Ankeny at WDM Valley

Ankeny Centennial at Waukee

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr at Lenox

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston

Boyer Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Murray

Non-Conference 

Underwood at Glenwood On KMA-FM 99.1 & streaming at kmaland.com

AHSTW at Harlan

Atlantic at Missouri Valley

Abraham Lincoln at Deison-Schleswig

Tri-Center at Griswold

Nodaway Valley at Stanton

Des Moines North at East Union

Martensdale-St. Marys at Twin Cedars (DH)

Central Decatur at Seymour

Southeast Warren at Woodward-Granger

Cherokee at Sioux City West

