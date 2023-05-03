KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from two conference golf tournaments and a conference tennis tournament on Wednesday. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

East Atchison at Maysville

Rock Port at Platte Valley

Northeast Nodaway at North Platte

Bishop LeBlond at Savannah

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Sioux City East Invitational (G)

Corner Conference Tournament (at Griswold) (G/B) Twitter: @NickStavas

Western Iowa Conference Tournament (at Atlantic) (G/B) Twitter: @TrevMaeder96

Audubon vs. Underwood (at Atlantic) (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament (at Leon) (B)

Maryville Best Ball (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Lewis Central at Thomas Jefferson (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Tournament at Carroll (G) Twitter: @TrevMaeder96

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)

Benton Tournament (B) (Maryville, Savannah)

