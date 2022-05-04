KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- More conference championships on the line today with coverage from Corner and WIC golf and Hawkeye Ten girls tennis. Check out the full Wednesday schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Maryville at Chillicothe 

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Corner Conference Tournament at Sidney (G/B) Follow @d2mart

Western Iowa Conference Tournament at Atlantic (G/B) Follow @TrevMaeder96

Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament at Mount Ayr (B)

Sioux City East Invitational (G)

East Atchison at Rock Port (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament at Atlantic (G) Follow @TrevMaeder96

Maryville at Benton Tournament (B)

