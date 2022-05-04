(KMAland) -- More conference championships on the line today with coverage from Corner and WIC golf and Hawkeye Ten girls tennis. Check out the full Wednesday schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Maryville at Chillicothe
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Corner Conference Tournament at Sidney (G/B) Follow @d2mart
Western Iowa Conference Tournament at Atlantic (G/B) Follow @TrevMaeder96
Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament at Mount Ayr (B)
Sioux City East Invitational (G)
East Atchison at Rock Port (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament at Atlantic (G) Follow @TrevMaeder96
Maryville at Benton Tournament (B)