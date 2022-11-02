KMA Sports Logo 3
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Ankeny Christian plays in a state semifinal while Nebraska Class A, B and C1 state tournaments get started on Wednesday. Check out the full schedule below.

IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT 

Class 1A State Semifinals 

Springville vs. Ankeny Christian Academy, 6:00 PM

Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. AGWSR, 6:00 PM

Class 2A State Semifinals 

Dike-New Hartford vs. Hinton, 4:00 PM

Western Christian vs. Eddyvile-Blakesburg-Fremont, 4:00 PM

Class 3A State Semifinals 

Des Moines Christian vs. Sioux Center, 2:00 PM

Assumption vs. Mount Vernon, 2:00 PM

Class 4A State Semifinals  

Xavier vs. Western Dubuque, 12:00 PM

North Scott vs. Clear Creek-Amana, 12:00 PM

Class 5A State Semifinals 

Iowa City Liberty vs. Ankeny Centennial, 10:00 AM

WDM Valley vs. Pleasant Valley, 10:00 AM

NEBRASKA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT 

Class A State Quarterfinals 

Papillion-La Vista South vs. Omaha Marian, 5:00 PM

Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln East, 7:00 PM

Lincoln Southwest vs. Millard West, 5:00 PM

Westside vs. Gretna, 7:00 PM

Class B State Quarterfinals 

Elkhorn North vs. Northwest, 9:00 AM

Bennington vs. Seward, 11:00 AM

Skutt Catholic vs. Waverly, 9:00 AM

Norris vs. Sidney, 11:00 AM

Class C1 State Quarterfinals 

North Bend Central vs. Adams Central, 1:00 PM

Malcolm vs. Gothenburg, 3:00 PM

Minden vs. Douglas County West, 1:00 PM

Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Kearney Catholic, 3:00 PM

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.