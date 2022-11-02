(KMAland) -- Ankeny Christian plays in a state semifinal while Nebraska Class A, B and C1 state tournaments get started on Wednesday. Check out the full schedule below.
IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
Class 1A State Semifinals
Springville vs. Ankeny Christian Academy, 6:00 PM
Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. AGWSR, 6:00 PM
Class 2A State Semifinals
Dike-New Hartford vs. Hinton, 4:00 PM
Western Christian vs. Eddyvile-Blakesburg-Fremont, 4:00 PM
Class 3A State Semifinals
Des Moines Christian vs. Sioux Center, 2:00 PM
Assumption vs. Mount Vernon, 2:00 PM
Class 4A State Semifinals
Xavier vs. Western Dubuque, 12:00 PM
North Scott vs. Clear Creek-Amana, 12:00 PM
Class 5A State Semifinals
Iowa City Liberty vs. Ankeny Centennial, 10:00 AM
WDM Valley vs. Pleasant Valley, 10:00 AM
NEBRASKA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
Class A State Quarterfinals
Papillion-La Vista South vs. Omaha Marian, 5:00 PM
Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln East, 7:00 PM
Lincoln Southwest vs. Millard West, 5:00 PM
Westside vs. Gretna, 7:00 PM
Class B State Quarterfinals
Elkhorn North vs. Northwest, 9:00 AM
Bennington vs. Seward, 11:00 AM
Skutt Catholic vs. Waverly, 9:00 AM
Norris vs. Sidney, 11:00 AM
Class C1 State Quarterfinals
North Bend Central vs. Adams Central, 1:00 PM
Malcolm vs. Gothenburg, 3:00 PM
Minden vs. Douglas County West, 1:00 PM
Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Kearney Catholic, 3:00 PM