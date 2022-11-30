KMA Sports Logo 3
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The Mound City, Platte Valley, Albany and Savannah tournaments continue today in Missouri.

Check out the KMAland Sports Schedule below.

Mound City Invitational 

Mound City vs. Bishop LeBlond, 7:30 PM (G)

Rock Port vs. Mid-Buchanan, 4:30 PM (G)

Rock Port vs. Mid-Buchanan, 6:00 PM (B)

Mound City vs. Bishop LeBlond, 9:00 PM (B)

Platte Valley Invitational 

Semifinal: St. Joseph Christian vs. DeKalb, 7:00 PM (G)

Semifinal: Nodaway Valley vs. North Nodaway, 4:00 PM (G)

Semifinal: Osborn-Stewartsville vs. DeKalb, 5:30 PM (B)

Semifinal: Nodaway Valley vs. St. Joseph Christian, 8:30 PM (B)

Albany Invitational 

Consolation: Albany vs. Stanberry, 4:45 PM (G)

Consolation: Worth County vs. Pattonsburg, 7:45 PM (G)

Consolation: Stanberry vs. South Harrison, 6:15 PM (B)

Consolation: Albany vs. King City, 9:15 PM (B)

Savannah Invitational 

Maryville vs. Savannah, 7:00 PM (G)

Smithville vs. Pembroke Hill, 4:00 PM (G)

Benton vs. Chillicothe, 5:30 PM (G)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.