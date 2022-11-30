(KMAland) -- The Mound City, Platte Valley, Albany and Savannah tournaments continue today in Missouri.
Check out the KMAland Sports Schedule below.
Mound City Invitational
Mound City vs. Bishop LeBlond, 7:30 PM (G)
Rock Port vs. Mid-Buchanan, 4:30 PM (G)
Rock Port vs. Mid-Buchanan, 6:00 PM (B)
Mound City vs. Bishop LeBlond, 9:00 PM (B)
Platte Valley Invitational
Semifinal: St. Joseph Christian vs. DeKalb, 7:00 PM (G)
Semifinal: Nodaway Valley vs. North Nodaway, 4:00 PM (G)
Semifinal: Osborn-Stewartsville vs. DeKalb, 5:30 PM (B)
Semifinal: Nodaway Valley vs. St. Joseph Christian, 8:30 PM (B)
Albany Invitational
Consolation: Albany vs. Stanberry, 4:45 PM (G)
Consolation: Worth County vs. Pattonsburg, 7:45 PM (G)
Consolation: Stanberry vs. South Harrison, 6:15 PM (B)
Consolation: Albany vs. King City, 9:15 PM (B)
Savannah Invitational
Maryville vs. Savannah, 7:00 PM (G)
Smithville vs. Pembroke Hill, 4:00 PM (G)
Benton vs. Chillicothe, 5:30 PM (G)