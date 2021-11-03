KMA Sports Logo 3
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Missouri district championship soccer, semifinal day in Cedar Rapids and the open of A, B and C1 state volleyball in Lincoln all on the Wednesday slate.

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Class 1 District 4 Championship (at Lee’s Summit)

Maryville vs. Summit Christian Academy 

IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

Class 1A State Semifinals 

Burlington Notre Dame vs. Holy Trinity Catholic, 6:00 PM

North Tama vs. Springville, 6:00 PM

Class 2A State Semifinals 

Dike-New Hartford vs. Denver, 4:00 PM

Osage vs. Western Christian, 4:00 PM

Class 3A State Semifinals 

Davenport Assumption vs. West Liberty, 2:00 PM

West Delaware vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 2:00 PM

Class 4A State Semifinals 

Western Dubuque vs. Marion, 12:00 PM

North Scott vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, 12:00 PM

Class 5A State Semifinals 

Johnston vs. Cedar Falls, 10:00 AM

Pleasant Valley vs. Ankeny, 10:00 AM

NEBRASKA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

Class A State Quarterfinals 

Papillion-LaVista South vs. Fremont, 5:00 PM

Elkhorn South vs. Gretna, 7:00 PM

Millard West vs. Papillion-LaVista, 5:00 PM

Lincoln Southwest vs. Westside, 7:00 PM

Class B State Quarterfinals 

Norris vs. Adams Central, 9:00 AM

York vs. Elkhorn North, 11:00 AM

Skutt Catholic vs. Omaha Duchesne, 9:00 AM

Waverly vs. Grand Island Northwest, 11:00 AM

Class C1 State Quarterfinals 

Kearney Catholic vs. Pierce, 1:00 PM

Columbus Lakeview vs. Syracuse, 3:00 PM

Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Gothenburg, 1:00 PM

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Bishop Neumann, 3:00 PM

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.