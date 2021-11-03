(KMAland) -- Missouri district championship soccer, semifinal day in Cedar Rapids and the open of A, B and C1 state volleyball in Lincoln all on the Wednesday slate.
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Class 1 District 4 Championship (at Lee’s Summit)
Maryville vs. Summit Christian Academy
IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
Class 1A State Semifinals
Burlington Notre Dame vs. Holy Trinity Catholic, 6:00 PM
North Tama vs. Springville, 6:00 PM
Class 2A State Semifinals
Dike-New Hartford vs. Denver, 4:00 PM
Osage vs. Western Christian, 4:00 PM
Class 3A State Semifinals
Davenport Assumption vs. West Liberty, 2:00 PM
West Delaware vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 2:00 PM
Class 4A State Semifinals
Western Dubuque vs. Marion, 12:00 PM
North Scott vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, 12:00 PM
Class 5A State Semifinals
Johnston vs. Cedar Falls, 10:00 AM
Pleasant Valley vs. Ankeny, 10:00 AM
NEBRASKA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
Class A State Quarterfinals
Papillion-LaVista South vs. Fremont, 5:00 PM
Elkhorn South vs. Gretna, 7:00 PM
Millard West vs. Papillion-LaVista, 5:00 PM
Lincoln Southwest vs. Westside, 7:00 PM
Class B State Quarterfinals
Norris vs. Adams Central, 9:00 AM
York vs. Elkhorn North, 11:00 AM
Skutt Catholic vs. Omaha Duchesne, 9:00 AM
Waverly vs. Grand Island Northwest, 11:00 AM
Class C1 State Quarterfinals
Kearney Catholic vs. Pierce, 1:00 PM
Columbus Lakeview vs. Syracuse, 3:00 PM
Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Gothenburg, 1:00 PM
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Bishop Neumann, 3:00 PM