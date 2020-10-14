KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- The Auburn softball team begins play at the state tournament today while Missouri district softball action is also on the slate.

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE – Tournament Trail

Missouri Class 1 District 14 Semifinals (at Bishop LeBlond)

DeKalb vs. Bishop LeBlond, 6:45 PM

Stewartsville/Osborn vs. North Andrew, 5:00 PM

Missouri Class 1 District 15 Semifinals (at North Harrison)

North Harrison vs. Mercer, 5:30 PM

Princeton vs. Worth County, 7:30 PM

Nebraska Class A State Tournament

Papillion-LaVista vs. Papillion-LaVista South, 11:30 AM

Omaha Marian vs. Lincoln East, 11:30 AM

North Platte vs. Lincoln Southeast, 11:30 AM

Lincoln Southwest vs. Bellevue East, 11:30 AM

Winners at 4:30 PM

Nebraska Class B State Tournament

Skutt Catholic vs. Elkhorn, 2:00 PM

Northwest vs. Seward, 2:00 PM

Norris vs. GICC, 2:00 PM

Hastings vs. Crete, 2:00 PM

Winners at 7:00 PM

Nebraska Class C State Tournament

GACC vs. Central City, 9:00 AM

Auburn vs. Kearney Catholic, 9:00 AM

Bishop Neumann vs. Hastings St. Cecilia, 9:00 AM

Fairbury vs. Malcolm, 9:00 AM

Winners at 4:30 PM

