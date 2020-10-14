(KMAland) -- The Auburn softball team begins play at the state tournament today while Missouri district softball action is also on the slate.
View the complete KMAland sports schedule for Wednesday below.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE – Tournament Trail
Missouri Class 1 District 14 Semifinals (at Bishop LeBlond)
DeKalb vs. Bishop LeBlond, 6:45 PM
Stewartsville/Osborn vs. North Andrew, 5:00 PM
Missouri Class 1 District 15 Semifinals (at North Harrison)
North Harrison vs. Mercer, 5:30 PM
Princeton vs. Worth County, 7:30 PM
Nebraska Class A State Tournament
Papillion-LaVista vs. Papillion-LaVista South, 11:30 AM
Omaha Marian vs. Lincoln East, 11:30 AM
North Platte vs. Lincoln Southeast, 11:30 AM
Lincoln Southwest vs. Bellevue East, 11:30 AM
Winners at 4:30 PM
Nebraska Class B State Tournament
Skutt Catholic vs. Elkhorn, 2:00 PM
Northwest vs. Seward, 2:00 PM
Norris vs. GICC, 2:00 PM
Hastings vs. Crete, 2:00 PM
Winners at 7:00 PM
Nebraska Class C State Tournament
GACC vs. Central City, 9:00 AM
Auburn vs. Kearney Catholic, 9:00 AM
Bishop Neumann vs. Hastings St. Cecilia, 9:00 AM
Fairbury vs. Malcolm, 9:00 AM
Winners at 4:30 PM