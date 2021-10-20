KMA Sports Logo 3
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Class 3A and 4A state qualifying cross country, Missouri state softball and volleyball tournament trail in 1A, 2A and 3A on the KMAland Sports Schedule. View the full schedule below.

You can listen to all three of our regional volleyball broadcasts linked here. Each individual YouTube link is provided below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 3A State Qualifying Meets

-LeMars (Bishop Heelan Catholic, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

-Winterset (Atlantic, Creston, Harlan, Kuemper Catholic)

Iowa Class 4A State Qualifying Meets

-Ankeny (Lewis Central, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West)

-Indianola (Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson)

MISSOURI STATE SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Class 1 State Sectionals 

North Andrew at Maysville

Princeton at Pattonsburg

Norwood at East Carter

Marion C. Early at Leeton

New Franklin at St. Elizabeth

Silex at Northeast (Cairo)

La Plata at Canton

Braymer vs. Atlanta (at Macon)

Class 2 State Quarterfinals 

Iberia at Kelly

Sherwood at Mid-Buchanan

Elsberry at New Bloomfield

Marceline at Clark County

Class 3 State Quarterfinals 

St. Charles West at Perryville

Chillicothe at Holden

Logan-Rogersville at Sullivan

Fulton at Blair Oaks

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Iowa Class 1A Region 2 Quarterfinals 

Fremont-Mills at St. Albert

Stanton at Sidney On KMA 960/KMA Sports YouTube 

Tri-Center at East Mills On KMAX-Stream/KMA Sports YouTube

Boyer Valley at Riverside

Class 1A Region 3 Quarterfinals 

Audubon at Ankeny Christian Academy

CAM at Glidden-Ralston 

GMG at Gladbrook-Reinbeck 

Grand View Christian at BCLUW

Class 1A Region 8 Quarterfinals 

Seymour at Holy Trinity Catholic

WACO at New London

Mount Ayr at Lamoni

Mormon Trail at Southeast Warren 

Class 2A Region 2 Quarterfinals 

Rock Valley at Western Christian

West Monona at Hinton

AHSTW at Treynor

Underwood at Missouri Valley

Class 2A Region 3 Quarterfinals 

Ogden at South Hardin

Woodward-Granger at South Hamilton

Panorama at Southwest Valley

Nodaway Valley at ACGC

Class 2A Region 4 Quarterfinals 

Pella Christian at Dike-New Hartford

Colfax-Mingo at Pleasantville

Central Decatur at Van Meter

West Central Valley at Earlham

Class 2A Region 5 Quarterfinals 

Belmond-Klemme at Denver

Hudson at Aplington-Parkersburg

North Union at Kuemper Catholic

Manson-NW Webster at South Central Calhoun

Class 3A Region 1 Semifinals 

Red Oak at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Cherokee at Sioux Center

Class 3A Region 4 Semifinals 

Clarinda at Des Moines Christian, 6:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1/KMA Sports YouTube 

Nevada at Roland-Story

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.