(KMAland) -- Class 3A and 4A state qualifying cross country, Missouri state softball and volleyball tournament trail in 1A, 2A and 3A on the KMAland Sports Schedule. View the full schedule below.
You can listen to all three of our regional volleyball broadcasts linked here. Each individual YouTube link is provided below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 3A State Qualifying Meets
-LeMars (Bishop Heelan Catholic, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
-Winterset (Atlantic, Creston, Harlan, Kuemper Catholic)
Iowa Class 4A State Qualifying Meets
-Ankeny (Lewis Central, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West)
-Indianola (Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson)
MISSOURI STATE SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Class 1 State Sectionals
North Andrew at Maysville
Princeton at Pattonsburg
Norwood at East Carter
Marion C. Early at Leeton
New Franklin at St. Elizabeth
Silex at Northeast (Cairo)
La Plata at Canton
Braymer vs. Atlanta (at Macon)
Class 2 State Quarterfinals
Iberia at Kelly
Sherwood at Mid-Buchanan
Elsberry at New Bloomfield
Marceline at Clark County
Class 3 State Quarterfinals
St. Charles West at Perryville
Chillicothe at Holden
Logan-Rogersville at Sullivan
Fulton at Blair Oaks
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A Region 2 Quarterfinals
Fremont-Mills at St. Albert
Stanton at Sidney On KMA 960/KMA Sports YouTube
Tri-Center at East Mills On KMAX-Stream/KMA Sports YouTube
Boyer Valley at Riverside
Class 1A Region 3 Quarterfinals
Audubon at Ankeny Christian Academy
CAM at Glidden-Ralston
GMG at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Grand View Christian at BCLUW
Class 1A Region 8 Quarterfinals
Seymour at Holy Trinity Catholic
WACO at New London
Mount Ayr at Lamoni
Mormon Trail at Southeast Warren
Class 2A Region 2 Quarterfinals
Rock Valley at Western Christian
West Monona at Hinton
AHSTW at Treynor
Underwood at Missouri Valley
Class 2A Region 3 Quarterfinals
Ogden at South Hardin
Woodward-Granger at South Hamilton
Panorama at Southwest Valley
Nodaway Valley at ACGC
Class 2A Region 4 Quarterfinals
Pella Christian at Dike-New Hartford
Colfax-Mingo at Pleasantville
Central Decatur at Van Meter
West Central Valley at Earlham
Class 2A Region 5 Quarterfinals
Belmond-Klemme at Denver
Hudson at Aplington-Parkersburg
North Union at Kuemper Catholic
Manson-NW Webster at South Central Calhoun
Class 3A Region 1 Semifinals
Red Oak at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Cherokee at Sioux Center
Class 3A Region 4 Semifinals
Clarinda at Des Moines Christian, 6:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1/KMA Sports YouTube
Nevada at Roland-Story