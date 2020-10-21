KMA Sports Logo 3
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Regional volleyball in 1A, 2A and 3A, cross country state qualifying in 3A and 4A and Missouri state softball is on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Wednesday.

Hear Stanton/CAM, Southwest Valley/Lenox and Red Oak/Clarinda on the KMA airwaves tonight. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – Tournament Trail

Class 1A Region 2 – Quarterfinals

Woodbine at Newell-Fonda

Glidden-Ralston at Logan-Magnolia

Riverside at Coon Rapids-Bayard

St. Albert at Fremont-Mills

Class 1A Region 3 – Quarterfinals

Clarksville at Janesville

Paton-Churdan at AGWSR

Newman Catholic at North Butler

Bishop Garrigan at West Bend-Mallard

Class 1A Region 4 – Quarterfinals

CAM at Stanton On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM

Ankeny Christian vs. Grand View Christian (at Martensdale-St. Marys)

North Tama at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Lynnville-Sully at BCLUW

Class 1A Region 5 – Quarterfinals

East Union at Southeast Warren

Southwest Valley at Lenox On KMAX-Stream, 7:00 PM

Moravia at New London

Melcher-Dallas as Lamoni

Class 2A Region 2 – Quarterfinals

Missouri Valley at Ridge View

MVAOCOU at Lawton-Bronson

Rock Valley at Boyden-Hull

Hinton at Alta-Aurelia

Class 2A Region 3 – Quarterfinals

Tri-Center at Underwood

AHSTW at Treynor

Central Decatur at Van Meter

Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley

Class 2A Region 4 – Quarterfinals

IKM-Manning at East Sac County

Earlham at ACGC

South Hamilton at South Hardin

Madrid at Woodward-Granger

Class 3A Region 2 – Semifinals

Kuemper Catholic at MOC-Floyd Valley

Greene County at Humboldt

Class 3A Region 4 – Semifinals

Clarinda at Red Oak On KMA 960, 7:00 PM

Centerville at Knoxville

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

Class 3A SQM at Spencer (Heelan, Denison-Schleswig, Harlan, LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

Class 3A SQM at Winterset (Atlantic, Creston, Glenwood, Kuemper Catholic)

Class 4A SQM at Council Bluffs (Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE – Tournament Trail

Missouri Class 1 State Sectionals

Princeton at Platte Valley

Pattonsburg at Stewartsville

Atlanta at Braymer

Canton at La Plata

Salisbury at Silex

Leeton at Harrisburg

Marion C. Early at Weaubleau

Neelyville at Vienna

Missouri Class 2 State Quarterfinals

Penney at Sherwood

Monroe City at Marceline

Kelly at Iberia

Father Tolton Regional Catholic at Elsberry

Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinals

Perryville at Bowling Green

Sullivan at Logan-Rogersville

Blair Oaks at Centralia

Savannah vs. Odessa (at St. Joseph)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.