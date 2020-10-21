(KMAland) -- Regional volleyball in 1A, 2A and 3A, cross country state qualifying in 3A and 4A and Missouri state softball is on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Wednesday.
Hear Stanton/CAM, Southwest Valley/Lenox and Red Oak/Clarinda on the KMA airwaves tonight. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – Tournament Trail
Class 1A Region 2 – Quarterfinals
Woodbine at Newell-Fonda
Glidden-Ralston at Logan-Magnolia
Riverside at Coon Rapids-Bayard
St. Albert at Fremont-Mills
Class 1A Region 3 – Quarterfinals
Clarksville at Janesville
Paton-Churdan at AGWSR
Newman Catholic at North Butler
Bishop Garrigan at West Bend-Mallard
Class 1A Region 4 – Quarterfinals
CAM at Stanton On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
Ankeny Christian vs. Grand View Christian (at Martensdale-St. Marys)
North Tama at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Lynnville-Sully at BCLUW
Class 1A Region 5 – Quarterfinals
East Union at Southeast Warren
Southwest Valley at Lenox On KMAX-Stream, 7:00 PM
Moravia at New London
Melcher-Dallas as Lamoni
Class 2A Region 2 – Quarterfinals
Missouri Valley at Ridge View
MVAOCOU at Lawton-Bronson
Rock Valley at Boyden-Hull
Hinton at Alta-Aurelia
Class 2A Region 3 – Quarterfinals
Tri-Center at Underwood
AHSTW at Treynor
Central Decatur at Van Meter
Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley
Class 2A Region 4 – Quarterfinals
IKM-Manning at East Sac County
Earlham at ACGC
South Hamilton at South Hardin
Madrid at Woodward-Granger
Class 3A Region 2 – Semifinals
Kuemper Catholic at MOC-Floyd Valley
Greene County at Humboldt
Class 3A Region 4 – Semifinals
Clarinda at Red Oak On KMA 960, 7:00 PM
Centerville at Knoxville
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Class 3A SQM at Spencer (Heelan, Denison-Schleswig, Harlan, LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
Class 3A SQM at Winterset (Atlantic, Creston, Glenwood, Kuemper Catholic)
Class 4A SQM at Council Bluffs (Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE – Tournament Trail
Missouri Class 1 State Sectionals
Princeton at Platte Valley
Pattonsburg at Stewartsville
Atlanta at Braymer
Canton at La Plata
Salisbury at Silex
Leeton at Harrisburg
Marion C. Early at Weaubleau
Neelyville at Vienna
Missouri Class 2 State Quarterfinals
Penney at Sherwood
Monroe City at Marceline
Kelly at Iberia
Father Tolton Regional Catholic at Elsberry
Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinals
Perryville at Bowling Green
Sullivan at Logan-Rogersville
Blair Oaks at Centralia
Savannah vs. Odessa (at St. Joseph)