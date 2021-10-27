(KMAland) -- It’s 1A and 2A regional final night in volleyball, and KMA Sports has coverage from Sidney/Tri-Center and Treynor/Western Christian. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A Regional Finals
Sidney vs. Tri-Center (at Lewis Central), 7:00 PM On KMA 960/KMA Sports YouTube
Lamoni vs. Holy Trinity Catholic (at Ottumwa), 7:00 PM
Ankeny Christian Academy vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (at Marshalltown), 6;00 PM
Easton Valley vs. Burlington Notre Dame (at Muscatine), 6:00 PM
North Tama vs. Lisbon (at Benton), 7:00 PM
Janesville vs. Newell-Fonda (at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows), 7:00 PM
Saint Ansgar vs. Springville (at Waterloo West)
Akron-Westfield vs. Gehlen Cathlic (at Bishop Heelan Catholic), 8:00 Pm
Iowa Class 2A Regional Finals
Treynor vs. Western Christian (at Bishop Heelan Catholic), 6:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1/KMA Sports YouTube
Kuemper Catholic vs. Denver (at Webster City), 7:00 PM
Sumner-Fredericksburg vs. Osage (at Charles City), 7:00 PM
Beckman Catholic vs. Wapsie Valley (at Independence), 7:00 PM
South Hardin vs. ACGC (at North Polk), 7:00 PM
Boyden-Hull vs. Ridge View (at Sioux City East), 7:00 PM
Dike-New Harford vs. Van Meter (at Marshalltown), 8:00 PM
Wilton vs. Medapolis (at Muscatine), 8:00 PM