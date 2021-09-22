KMA Sports Logo 3
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Some golf, softball and tennis on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Wednesday. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Sioux City North, Sioux City West at Sioux City East (B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (B)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Maryville at East Buchanan 

North Andrew Tournament: North Andrew vs. South Holt, Northeast Nodaway vs. Pattonsburg, Stanberry vs. Albany, King City vs. Plattsburg

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Lafayette Tournament (Maryville) (G)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.