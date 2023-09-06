KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Golf, softball and tennis are on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Wednesday. 

Check out the full slate below. 

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Rock Port, Mound City at East Atchison (G)

East Buchanan, St. Joseph Christian, Lafayette at Savannah (G)

Albany, Stanberry, North Harrison at Worth County (G)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Area Missouri 

Albany at Northeast Nodaway 

Savannah at Penney

Bishop LeBlond at North Andrew

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth at Omaha Benson

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

St. Pius X at Maryville (G)

