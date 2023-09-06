(KMAland) -- Golf, softball and tennis are on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Wednesday.
Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Rock Port, Mound City at East Atchison (G)
East Buchanan, St. Joseph Christian, Lafayette at Savannah (G)
Albany, Stanberry, North Harrison at Worth County (G)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Area Missouri
Albany at Northeast Nodaway
Savannah at Penney
Bishop LeBlond at North Andrew
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth at Omaha Benson
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
St. Pius X at Maryville (G)