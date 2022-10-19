(KMAland) -- Six teams and 13 other individuals from KMAland advanced to the state cross country meet in Class 3A and 4A on Wednesday. Check out the rundown below.
Iowa Class 3A SQM at Glenwood
Find the complete recap from the 3A SQM at Glenwood linked here.
Iowa Class 3A SQM at Humboldt
The Bishop Heelan Catholic girls scored 90 points and finished second to advance to the 3A state meet. Here’s a look at the KMAland conference individual state qualifiers (top 15):
12. MaKenzie DeRocher, LeMars
13. Scarlett Walsh, Bishop Heelan Catholic
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
No area teams qualified for the state meet out of Humboldt. There was just one individual qualifier with LeMars’ Trace Obbink taking ninth.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Iowa Class 4A SQM at Abraham Lincoln
Sioux City North’s Elizabeth Jordan advanced to the state meet with a 12th-place finish in the 4A meet at Council Bluffs. Check out the complete results linked here.
The Sioux City North boys are advancing on to the state meet with a third-place finish. The Stars scored 63 points with Natnael Kifle (16:01.70) and Gabe Nash (16:05.00) finishing in third and fourth, respectively. North also placed Beshanena Gutema in 12th and Abubekar Kumbi 15th.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.