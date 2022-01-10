(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central took a 105-58 win over Atlantic in KMAland boys swimming action on Monday.
Jack Robbins and Patrick Chase both won a pair of individual championships on the night. Robbins won the 200 free (1:59.98) and 100 free (54.22) while Chase took the 200 IM (2:10.25) and 100 backstroke (1:02.39).
Dallas Davis (50 free, 24.67), Gavin Rothmeyer (100 fly, 1:02.67), Tayden Blair (500 free, 5:17.79) and David Gann (100 breaststroke, 1:12.57) were also individual winners. Andrew Williams, Harrison Sprecher, Rothmeyer and Chase also teamed up to win the 400 free relay (3:46.11).
Atlantic won a pair of relays — the 200 yard medley (1:59.39) and the 200 yard freestyle (1:44.11). Brayden Atkinson and Alex Sampson were on both while Abe Schechinger and Bryan York swam for the medley, and Keaten and Kyler Rieken were in the 200 freestyle.
