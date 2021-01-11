(Atlantic) -- The Lewis Central swim team grabbed a 98-40 win over Atlantic on Monday.
Patrick Chase and David Gann both won a pair of individual golds. Chase won the 200 IM and 100 yard breaststroke while also anchoring the winning 400 freestyle relay. Gann added wins in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke while also swimming for the 200 yard medley and 400 freestyle winners.
Jack Robbins added a win in the 100 freestyle while swimming for the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Dallas Davis won the 50 freestyle and swam for the 200 yard medley. Others on the winning relays included Harrison Sprecher (200 yard medley), Luke Wilcox (200 yard medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle), Dylon Cox (200 freestyle) and Gabe Patton (200 freestyle).
Atlantic’s two wins came from Bryan York in the 200 and 500 freestyle races.