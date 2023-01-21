(Council Bluffs) -- The Sioux City Spartans swim team won the Lewis Central Boys Swimming Invitational on Saturday.
Sioux City had 422 points while Lewis Central posted 227 in third. Atlantic was 10th with 95 points.
Sioux City won all three relays while Hudson Vonk was the individual champion in the 200 IM (2:01.66) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.11) and Kellen Dean won the 100 backstroke (55.46). Dean, Vonk, Michael Licht and Drake Van Meter swam for the 200 medley (1:42.83), Vonk, Cooper Nelson, Van Meter and Hunter Henrich were on the 200 free relay (1:32.18) and Henrich, Britton Patee, Dean and Nelson swam for the 400 freestyle relay (3:26.54) .
Lewis Central’s Patrick Chase and Jimmy Koch were also individual winners on the day. Chase won the 100 fly (54.86) and Koch was the champion of the 500 free (5:03.21).
View the complete results from the meet below.