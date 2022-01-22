KMAland Swimming

(Council Bluffs) -- Sioux City had a dominant showing at the Lewis Central Invitational on Saturday to claim the title.

The Titans scored 433 points and had championships from Kohen Rankin (50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breast) while Rankin, Hunter Henrich, Drake Van Meter and Hudson Vonk won the 200-yard free relay. Rankin teamed with Kellen Dean, Vonk and Brody Spies to win the 200-yard medley. 

Lewis Central finished second with 355 points, led by David Gann's title in the 500-yard freestyle. 

Atlantic finished 11th out of 12 teams. 

View the full results below. 

Download PDF LC Swimming Invitational

